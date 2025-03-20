- The Russian Armed Forces have likely sustained approximately 900,000 casualties (killed and wounded) since invading Ukraine in 2022. Of these, it is likely 200,000 - 250,000 Russian soldiers have been killed, Russia’s largest losses since the Second World War.
- Russian President Putin and the Russian military leadership highly likely prioritise their conflict objectives over the lives of Russian soldiers. They are almost certainly prepared to tolerate continuously high casualty rates so long as this does not negatively affect public or elite support for the war, and those losses can be replaced.
- Putin and the Russian leadership highly likely place significantly less value on the lives of ethnic minority Russian citizens from impoverished regions, with Russian recruitment efforts consequently focussed disproportionately on these areas. Slavic Russians from urban centres such as Moscow and St. Petersburg have contributed disproportionately fewer service personnel than their poorer, ethnic minority compatriots.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 20 March 2025.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 20, 2025
