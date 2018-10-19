It was a time of dramatic changes. In 1989, the Berlin Wall fell.

Two years later, the Soviet Union collapsed, giving birth to 15 newly independent states.

In this heady environment, Poland and Ukraine emerged: two large, neighboring, independent Eastern European countries poised to chart a new path after communism.

But nearly 30 years later, it is almost impossible not to notice how different their paths have been.

Poland is a member of the European Union and NATO, as well as among the fastest growing economies in Europe. As of 2017, its gross domestic product, or GDP, was around $524 billion. By contrast, Ukraine’s was a relatively puny $112 billion despite having an estimated four million more people than Poland — 42 million compared to 38 million.

Poland has wages roughly four times higher than Ukraine, which attracts hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian labor migrants. Meanwhile, Ukraine flounders. It has become the poorest country in Europe and is struggling for its territorial integrity defending its borders from Russia.

Even a casual visitor to both countries can easily wonder: where did Poland go right and Ukraine go wrong?

Brave new world

The economic difference wasn’t always so stark. In 1991, Poland’s GDP stood at $85.5 billion, according to World Bank data. By contrast, Ukraine’s GDP was $77.5 billion.

Ukraine also enjoyed one potential advantage over its Western neighbor: heavy industry. In the Soviet Union, Ukraine was a leader in machine-building, arms production, chemicals, iron, automotive and aerospace manufacturing, and high-tech research. Throughout much of the late Soviet period, it outpaced Poland economically.

But after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, independent Ukraine’s GDP fell throughout the 1990s, only picking up again after the year 2000. Poland’s GDP, on the other hand rose more steadily until the global financial crisis of 2008. Even then, it was the only country in the EU to avoid a recession.

Early decisions

Why did these two countries’ paths diverge? The most obvious source of Poland’s success was a clear political consensus for decisive economic reform, experts say.

In 1989, when Poland shed Soviet dominance and communism imposed after World War II, the country was already in an economic crisis that had been brewing since the 1970s. Its government also emerged from the opposition, the independent trade union movement known as Solidarity.

This new political class was committed to a free market economy, rule of law, a division of powers and checks and balances. And because Poland was relatively more open than the 15 republics of the Soviet Union, many economists and new officials had received education or spent time in the West.

One of them was Finance Minister Leszek Balcerowicz, who had received a master’s in business administration from St. John’s University in New York in 1974. He transformed Poland with economic shock therapy.

“At the beginning, there was huge public support because people, to a certain degree, accepted the reality that these kinds of reforms were inevitable,” says Adam Balcer, a Polish political scientist. “That was a kind of window of opportunity for the political elite.”

The so-called “Balcerowicz Plan” helped to bring down inflation, lay the groundwork for a market economy, and even produce growth in 1992. Additionally, it led to the creation of a middle class of self-made entrepreneurs. But it also brought long-term high unemployment and hit the poorest segments of society hard.