LIVE Updated Jan. 29, 17:30

Breaking News & Live Updates on 01-29-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-29-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
Jan. 29, 03:02

Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka

Ukraine Denies Russian Claims of Capture of Tabaivka
A Ukrainian soldier pictured earlier this month at a position near the frontline, outside Kupiansk, Kharkiv region. PHOTO: Roman Pilpey
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 29, 17:30
The Armed Forces of Ukraine said that while the village is situated in a disadvantageous and lowland location, intense battles were currently ongoing.
Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'

Epic Video Shows Drone Planting Ukrainian Flag in Ruins Of Destroyed Russian 'Strongholds'
By Julia Struck
Jan. 29, 15:44
A Ukrainian military officer interviewed by Kyiv Post said that the Russians call strike drones “Baba Yaga” after a mythical witch widely present in Russian folklore.
Russia Jails Pensioner For Post About Army Casualties

Russia Jails Pensioner For Post About Army Casualties
Yevgeniya Maiboroda.Photo:telegram channel/ovdinfolive
By AFP
Jan. 29, 14:50
Yevgeniya Maiboroda, from Russia's southern Rostov region, was prosecuted under a law that prohibits the deliberate spreading of "false information" about the Russian army.
Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Bolstering European Security as Risk of Abandonment by US Grows

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Putin’s Genocidal Myth

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Avdiivka Mayor Confirms Russian Incursion into City Outskirts

Ukraine and Russia to Have ‘Moment for Negotiation’ After 2024 Election, Former NATO Commander Says

Ukraine and Russia to Have ‘Moment for Negotiation’ After 2024 Election, Former NATO Commander Says
(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on February 13, 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a press conference with US President at the White House, in Washington on December 21, 2022 and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 8, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI and Mikhail METZEL / various sources / AFP)
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 29, 12:59
James Stavridis likened the eventual resolution of the war to the Korean scenario, suggesting that Russia might keep control over some parts of Ukraine while Kyiv would move toward NATO membership.
'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold

'Significant Russian Losses' As Kyiv Aims to Expand Dnipro Foothold
Ukrainian Marines in action (file photo). PHOTO: UA Marines.
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 29, 12:49
As Kyiv Post reported earlier this month, has been mounting that Russian forces have suffered such heavy losses that some troops are reportedly refusing to attack.
Russian Aircraft Lose Another 2 Bombs, Prompts Evacuation in Belgorod Region

Russian Aircraft Lose Another 2 Bombs, Prompts Evacuation in Belgorod Region
Illustrative photo from open sources
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 29, 12:29
Russian planes are quite regularly dropping bombs on unintended targets, and the latest incident comes just 2 weeks after another jet accidentally bombed a Russian village.
Zelensky Warns Against 'Passivity' in US

Zelensky Warns Against 'Passivity' in US
By AFP
Jan. 29, 08:17
With an eye on US aid potentially diminishing, Zelensky urged Germany to use its economic weight to rally EU partners to give more to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
Latest UK Defence Intelligence Update on Ukraine: January 28, 2024

Latest UK Defence Intelligence Update on Ukraine: January 28, 2024
Image: twitter.com/DefenceHQ
By Kyiv Post
Jan. 29, 08:07
Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2024
ISW - map.
By ISW
Jan. 29, 08:04
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
‘A Bad Signal’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 29

‘A Bad Signal’ – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 29
This photograph taken on January 27, 2024, shows a destroyed tank with Russia's war symbol ?V? on it, in the village of Bohorodychne, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bohorodychne is a village in the Donetsk region that came under heavy attack by Russian forces in June 2022, and captured on August 17, 2022. The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on September 12, 2022, that they had taken back control over the village. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
By John Moretti
Jan. 29, 05:39
Zelensky worries US aid could dry up as Trump gains influence; Moscow’s air strikes again injure a minor; France and Germany come through with more weapons; Russians again advance around Avdiivka
