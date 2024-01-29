Breaking News & Live Updates on 01-29-2024

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on February 13, 2023 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a press conference with US President at the White House, in Washington on December 21, 2022 and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education via a video link at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 8, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI and Mikhail METZEL / various sources / AFP)
This photograph taken on January 27, 2024, shows a destroyed tank with Russia's war symbol ?V? on it, in the village of Bohorodychne, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bohorodychne is a village in the Donetsk region that came under heavy attack by Russian forces in June 2022, and captured on August 17, 2022. The Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on September 12, 2022, that they had taken back control over the village. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)