Overview: Germany seems to be taking the lead on the free world’s stage, Zelensky says

Another teen wounded in Russian air strikes, this time in the Poltava region

France sends more much-needed munitions

Russians make weekend advances along Kupyansk-Kreminna line, ISW says

Moscow continues to close in on Avdiivka Zelensky says US on verge of sending a bad signal, as Germany takes point on Kyiv aid President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that if the United States continued on its path to blocking aid to Kyiv, this would send a “bad signal” to the world, as Germany begins to take the lead on Ukraine’s defense. With US aid potentially diminishing, as Biden’s $60 billion proposal for Kyiv is close to being torpedoed by former president Donald Trump and his loyal followers on Capitol Hill, Zelensky “urged Germany to use its economic weight to rally EU partners to give more to Kyiv in its fight against Russia,” AFP reported. “Passivity from the United States or the lack of support would be a bad signal,” Zelensky told German national television, adding that Berlin has a chance to become the European leader in defending against Russia’s aggressions. Advertisement “Germany can manage to consolidate the EU,” Zelensky said, in an overture to Europe’s number-one contributor to military aid. “Many countries have important economic relationships with Germany and their economy is dependent on Germany’s decisions because Germany has a strong economy,” he said.

In the coming week, we will have more international contacts to strengthen our country. They will enhance our positions in Europe, in relations with the EU, our EU neighbours, and international institutions—those tasked with protecting international law. We are also preparing new… pic.twitter.com/zYC27v8YAT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 28, 2024

Meanwhile, Berlin’s latest package will include Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, more than 80 Leopard-1 A5 main battle tanks; more than 230,000 artillery shells; armored personnel carriers, engineering tanks and bridge-building tanks; 450 armored vehicles, as well as demining systems, drones and radar systems, plus six Sea King Mk41 multi-purpose helicopters starting in the second quarter of 2024, state media Ukrinform reported, and training of pilots by then. Other Topics of Interest Ukrainian Employers and Safety Rules During Attacks Preparation for drone and missile attacks has become a necessity of everyday life in Ukraine, and safety instructions are an integral tool for any business – for its employees, customers and visitors. Moscow continues air strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets Missile and drone strikes and targeted four regions of Ukraine overnight, wounding at least three people including another adolescent, it was reported on Sunday. Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday that civilian sites and “critical infrastructure” were attacked in central Poltava, eastern Donetsk, southeastern Zaporizhzhia and central Dnipropetrovsk. Advertisement Eight Shahed-type explosive drones, two Iskander missiles and three S-300 missiles were launched in the attacks, four of which were shot down. One missile had fallen on a residential area in the city, the local prosecutor’s office said, injuring a 15-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man. In a neighboring house, a 30-year-old resident suffered head trauma.

Explosions reported in Poltava Oblast, Air Force reports ballistic missile threat - Yahoo News https://t.co/9ZbOghXQdD #BreakingNews #Breaking #News — Pointman News (@PointmanNews) January 28, 2024

France not far behind Germany in Kyiv contributions with latest artillery shipment France will provide Ukraine with 78 Caesar howitzers for Ukraine, six of which will be delivered in the near future. As for greatly depleted 155mm projectiles, the Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, said France would be able to provide the Ukrainian Army (AFU) with 3,000 rounds each month,” Lecornu said, according to Ukrinform. As the state media outlet reported last week, representatives from 22 countries took part in the inaugural meeting of the international Artillery Coalition, held in Paris, focused on strengthening the AFU’s capabilities and providing Ukraine with new models of artillery systems. Advertisement

Ukraine sends their love to France for the 155mm CAESAR 155mm self-propelled howitzers. 💕pic.twitter.com/NulnG9oj6L — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 20, 2024

Operations: Kupyansk Geolocated footage published over the weekend seems to show that Russian forces recently made advances along the tirelessly contested Kupyansk-Kreminna front: west of Synkivka (northeast of Kupyansk) and east of Makiivka (northwest of Kreminna), and west of Dibrova (southwest of Kreminna).

Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian elements of the 47th Tank Division (1st Guards Tank Army, Western Military District) captured Tabaivka (southeast of Kupyansk), although the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has not observed any evidence of this claim. Operations: Avdiivka The ISW reported that Russian forces continued to make confirmed advances near Avdiivka on Saturday and Sunday, amid continued fighting that is among the most intense of the war this winter. Geolocated footage published on Sunday seems to confirm that Moscow’s troops advanced north of Stepove (northwest of Avdiivka) and in southeastern Pervomaiske (southwest of Avdiivka). Fighting also raged on northwest of Avdiivka near Novobakhmutivka, and Stepove; near Avdiivka itself; west of Avdiivka near Tonenke; and southwest of Avdiivka near Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske.

Ukrainian T-64BV fires or Russian tank. Avdiivka front.

48.224228,37.670034https://t.co/HYkB0ToGsH pic.twitter.com/5RBT8aP8DT — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 28, 2024