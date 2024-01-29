In what is becoming a bit of a routine occurrence, a Russian army aircraft lost two FAB-250 bombs in the Belgorod region.

The bombs, as per Russian officials, fell without detonating and were subsequently defused.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Astra, the incident occurred on Friday, Jan. 27. The first unexploded FAB-250 bomb was found at the Postnikov farm in the Korochansky district, with local authorities opting against evacuation.

The second unexploded FAB-250 was discovered on a street in the village of Strelkovoye in the Belgorod region. In response, approximately 150 residents within a 500-meter radius were evacuated as a precaution.

The Russian authorities said no casualties resulted from the incident.

A similar incident occurred on January 8, when a Kremlin aircraft flying over the city of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region accidentally discharged a FAB-250 bomb.

Leonid Pasichnyk, the leader of the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic, said: “During the execution of combat missions by an aircraft of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation over the city of Rubizhne, an unscheduled landing of FAB-250 aviation munitions took place.”

Pasichnyk said there were no casualties but people in buildings near to where the bomb was dropped had been evacuated.

A week before that, on Jan. 2, a Russian jet accidentally dropped its payload on the village of Petropavlovsk in the Russian region of Voronezh region, damaging several private homes.

Again, Russian authorities reported the incident in euphemistic terms, saying: “On January 2, 2024, at around 9 am Moscow time (06:00 GMT), during a flight of the Aerospace Forces, an abnormal discharge of aircraft ammunition occurred over the village of Petropavlovsk.”

Another variation of the phrase was also used in April of last year when a Russian bomb hit a street in the Russian city of Belgorod, leaving a giant crater in a road and damaging several residential buildings.