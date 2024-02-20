Search

Kador Group

Updated 1 hour ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-20-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-20-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.


By Kyiv Post
16 hours ago

Ukraine 2024

Photo: libkos.
By Diane Francis
1 hour ago
Diane Francis writes that if the United States and the European nations fail to step up, Ukraine’s army can only dig in defensively.
Ukraine Will Receive US Aid, Well-Known Republicans in Kyiv Assure

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 18, 2022. (Photo by Wade Vandervort / AFP)
By Maryna Shashkova
2 hours ago
US Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Ukraine must be victorious over Russia. Pompeo sought to assuage fears that a Trump presidency would hurt Ukraine.
Liberation From Occupation of the Mind: Maidan, War and Me

By Vlada Buchko
2 hours ago
A young Ukrainian singer and composer reflects on what this week’s somber anniversaries in her country mean for her.
A person departs a House Republicans caucus meeting at the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 23, 2023. After floundering for weeks to pick a new speaker for the US House of Representatives, Republicans will hear October 23, 2023 from nine fresh candidates vying to fill the leadership void that has paralyzed Congress. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson / AFP)
By Timothy Ash
2 hours ago
The stark reality is that without very immediate military backing and supplies from the US, Ukraine could lose the war, or at least significantly more territory, the author writes.
Video: Dramatic Dogfight Over Dnipro – Ukrainian UAV Destroys Russian Drone

By Kyiv Post
2 hours ago
The dogfight took place in the skies geo-located over wetlands near the village of Krynky, where Ukrainian Marines have held a Dnipro River bridgehead since mid-October.
Sweden to Provide Ukraine With Its Largest Military Aid Package

Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson speaks during a press confrence on Sweden's NATO bid in Stokcholm, Sweden, on january 24, 2023. (Photo by Pontus LUNDAHL / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Sweden's 15th aid package to Ukraine will total SEK 7.1 billion ($683 million) and include amphibious assault boats, anti-aircraft systems, ammunition and more.
Russia's Spy Chief Says Killed Defector Was 'Moral Corpse'

Maksim Kuzminov, Russian pilot of the Mi-8 helicopter who surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: UkrInform.
By AFP
4 hours ago
Maxim Kuzminov flew his Mi-8 helicopter into Ukraine in August in a brazen operation, saying he opposed Russia's military offensive.
From Kyiv Post on the 10th Anniversary of Maidan’s Heavenly Hundred

By Kyiv Post
4 hours ago
Ten years on, we remember the courageous heroes who gave their lives for the cause of freedom and Ukraine's democratic European future in Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity.
Occupied, Mined and Blockaded – the “Price” of Ukrainian Grain

HALO Trust deminers clear a farmers' land from explosives near the village of Yevgenivka, in the Mykolaiv region, on April 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
By Daryna Kolomiiets
7 hours ago
Ukraine’s reputation as the breadbasket of Europe has been ravaged by the turmoil of Russia’s invasion – wreaking havoc on the agriculture sector, arable land and farmers’ lives.
US Republicans Lose Avdiivka

Photo:libkos
By Steven Kopits
7 hours ago
The House Republicans, led by Mike Johnson, have contributed to the defeat of US interests and policy to Putin’s Russia, as reflected in Ukraine’s withdrawal from strategically important Avdiivka.
Red Cross Probing Fate of 23,000 Missing in Russia-Ukraine War

By AFP
7 hours ago
Ukrainian ambassador in Geneva says Russia is not cooperating in tracing many thousands of her citizens who have disappeared during two years of its all-out war against Ukraine.
Navalny Widow Vows to Take Up The Fight For Russia's 'Freedom'

Leading Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya takes part in a meeting of European Union Foreign Ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on February 19, 2024. Navalnaya accused Russian president of killing her husband and vowed to continue his work, three days after he died in a Russian Arctic prison. (Photo by YVES HERMAN / POOL / AFP)
By AFP
9 hours ago
She spoke as the Kremlin said it had no details about his death, while his mother Lyudmila was denied access to his body for a third day.
Ecuador Backtracks on Plan to Send Weapons to Ukraine

Ecuador's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabriela Sommerfeld (C), delivers a statement after meeting with US Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Christopher Dodd at the Carondelet Palace in Quito on January 22, 2024.(Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP)
By AFP
9 hours ago
Ecuador was planning to send six Russian military helicopters, long-range rocket launchers and air defense systems to the United States. These weapons would then be sent from the US to Ukraine.
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, February 19, 2024

ISW - map.
By ISW
9 hours ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
