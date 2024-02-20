We are grateful to them, and all those who through their dedication and sacrifice. changed the course not only of Ukraine's, but of Europe's, history.

The Heavenly Hundred, the martyrs off the Maidan, inspire us today as Ukraine fights for its liberty and sovereignty in a war against the barbaric forces of its rapacious and despotic Russian neighbor.

Today, the whole of Ukraine has become a Maidan, or bastion of freedom on Europe’s Eastern border, where once again the fate off the democratic world is being decided.

We salute Ukraine's heroes, from before, from the Revolution of Dignity, and all those who since then have become the “heavenly thousands” defending Ukraine, freedom, and European values.

May they and their deeds live on in our hearts and memory for ever.