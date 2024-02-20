Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick, a representative from Pennsylvania, and Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State under former President Donald Trump, said Monday that Ukraine can be optimistic about US assistance, despite the $60 billion in US military aid for Ukraine currently being stalled in Congress.
“I can assure you that Ukraine will get the assistance it needs. This is not just Ukraine's fight, but it's the world's fight. Ukraine is on the front lines of democracy,” Fitzpatrick said at an event organized by the Viktor Pinchuk Foundation in Kyiv on Monday.
While the US Senate passed a bipartisan funding measure that included funding for Ukraine, Israel, and other US allies on Feb. 13, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, called a recess, leaving the aid package for Ukraine without consideration until the House reconvenes on Feb. 28.
US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was critical of Johnson’s decision to hold a recess before approving Ukraine aid, directly tying the recent fall of the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdiivka to Congress’s inability to get crucial ammunition to Ukrainians at the front lines.
Fitzpatrick said that he will have a conversation with Johnson on Feb. 26 and will urge the Speaker to support Ukraine.
“The question is how quickly it can come, and we understand the time sensitivity of this,” he said.
Fitzpatrick said that Republican leaders must communicate to their voters the importance of continuing to aid Ukraine’s defense as Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches the beginning of its third year.
A Сounter To JD Vance
Meanwhile, Pompeo said that were former President Donald Trump reelected this year, it would not necessarily mean the diminishment of US support for Ukraine.
“Don't let the media deceive you. Let the reality set in. Let the reality of the Trump administration and its policy towards Ukraine suggest to you what the second Trump administration looks like,” Pompeo said.
“Which administration was the first administration to provide defensive weapons systems to this country? It was not the Obama administration. Indeed, it was the Obama administration that was unable to deter Vladimir Putin from taking a fifth of your country. It was the Trump administration that for four years deterred Vladimir Putin,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo said that in the conversation about Russia's war against Ukraine, politicians rarely talk about victory.
“We collectively must win. We have to win. We have to win in a way that decisively proves that our model, the model of the West, the model of the people of Ukraine, the model of the people of Europe, the model of the people of America, and those who believe in human dignity and property rights, and all of the things that have made America so successful for 250 years, we have to demonstrate that that's the victorious model,” he said.
Pompeo and Fitzpatrick urged Ukrainian officials to continue implementing reforms that would pave the way for membership in the NATO defensive alliance and to the EU.
“My advice would be to be vigilant on enacting those reforms, even when you have to fight a battle against Russia, which we will help you win, but to do your part as civil servants, civil societies, to call out corruption and organize and demand reforms be made because ultimately, that's what's going to be the game-changer for Ukraine to ultimately become part of the West,” Fitzpatrick said.
He said that the US intends to lead a new Marshall Plan directed towards Ukraine’s recovery at the end of the war.
Comments (4)
It's hard to say with a straight face that donald trump will continue to support Ukraine when he blabs to the world that he doesn't care what the hell Putin does to Ukraine. Donald Trump doesn't care about anything but himself making money from the presidency and staying out of jail. Im counting on him being in jail as soon as possible or being disqualified because he attempted to overthrow our government. If Americans vote him back into office after last time we deserve what we get.
@Charles Ware, Charles, why do you shamelessly spew your stupidity? President-elect Trump just held a town hall hosted by Laura Ingraham on Fox News. Perhaps instead of spewing your stupidity you should have tuned in. President-elect Trump stated he would demand Europe, who had only furnished Ukraine with aid totaling just 25% of what the United States has committed so far, must step up with their military aid. Ukraine is in their backyard and therefore their problem. Know what's the difference between ignorance and stupidity? Ignorance can be cured with education. For you, you're a hopeless case in stupidity.
If the Ukraine is so short of troops and money, why has it deployed troops to the Sudan? It is hard to believe all the Kiev scare stories.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo graduated first in his class at West Point. He was a capable Secretary of State under President-elect Trump and hopefully, will return to that role on January 20th, 2025, at high noon. Kyiv Post and you idiot brain dead trolls ought to listen carefully to Secretary Pompeo's principled orations as they are a clear clue as to President-elect Trump's policies on Ukraine when he returns to the White House. Look what President-elect Trump did to Syria when they gassed their own civilians. President-elect Trump has zero tolerance for the war crimes and acts of terrorism committed by Putrid.
Nothing is for free ...
The USA itself has thousands of homeless people due to some reasons like being unable to afford renting or buying a house . Please do your best to solve this problem before criticising the Russian regime , who though should not have done so and so in Ukraine ...
Why wouldn't they help your country men live in shelters at least if not in small flats .
THE US AND the west themselves have secretly supported the autocrats in Russia and they have supported the previous Iraqi president in its conflict with the Iranian regime .They have sold weapons worth several billions of dollars and have taken from the natural resources of Iraq before removing the previous Iraqi president in 2003 when they wanted to ...
This might occur particularly in Russia sooner or later ...The western world also practices neocolonism weakening other countries to rule over the world ...I am not saying that the Chinese or the Russian regimes are angels or perfect charitable organizations either , but I doubt that the only reason for the Western support to Ukraine is only for human rights , democracy and dignity ...They have their own economic interests and again something is required in return ...
...May peace and blessings come and overflow
@Hope, You opined:
"The USA itself has thousands of homeless people due to some reasons like being unable to afford renting or buying a house ."
Sadly you have been so naively misinformed.
The majority of the "homeless" are mentally disabled people who are on the streets due to state mental hospitals having been defunded and closed since the early 1970. I'm just trying to offer you what Jack Griffin knows as he is well aware of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act that was passed in the early 1970's. Wiki the name of that legislation I just offered. And lern yerself sumptin'.