1,000 Days of War – A Short Timeline of Ukraine’s Triumphs and Tribulations
War in Ukraine
As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine hits the 1,000-day mark, Kyiv Post looks back on some of the more defining moments of a cruel occupation and a valorous defense against all odds.
By John Moretti
9m ago
1,000 Days of Fortitude EDITORIAL
The last 1,000 days have required, blood, sweat and tears. Yet they have also witnessed Ukraine’s darkest and finest hours.
By Kyiv Post
9m ago
‘One Thousand and One Days Ago, Russia Said There’d Be No Invasion’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 19
UN Security Council blasts Russia’s lies and cynicism; European leaders react to Biden’s long-range strike approval; Trump’s national security adviser chimes in on the issue.
By John Moretti
1h ago
Kremlin Says Biden ‘Fueling’ Tensions With Kyiv Missile Decision
Ukraine has long sought authorization from Washington to use ATACMS to hit military installations – in particular airfields – inside Russia.
By AFP
17h ago