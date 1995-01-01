Latest
War in Ukraine
As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine hits the 1,000-day mark, Kyiv Post looks back on some of the more defining moments of a cruel occupation and a valorous defense against all odds.
9m ago
War in Ukraine
The last 1,000 days have required, blood, sweat and tears. Yet they have also witnessed Ukraine’s darkest and finest hours.
9m ago
War in Ukraine
‘One Thousand and One Days Ago, Russia Said There’d Be No Invasion’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 19
UN Security Council blasts Russia’s lies and cynicism; European leaders react to Biden’s long-range strike approval; Trump’s national security adviser chimes in on the issue.
1h ago
War in Ukraine
Ukraine has long sought authorization from Washington to use ATACMS to hit military installations – in particular airfields – inside Russia.
17h ago