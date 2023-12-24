Latest

Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Tanks
12 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
By Stefan Korshak
Dead, Wounded Tolls Rise in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 11:00
Dead, Wounded Tolls Rise in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson
The new Russian bombardments struck Kharkiv late Tuesday, hours after Moscow's missile attack killed at least 18 and wounded around 130 people.
By AFP
Russian Strikes Kill 4 in Kherson
War in Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
Russian Strikes Kill 4 in Kherson
Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were among the victims after an artillery shell hit a residential building.
By AFP
Nine Wounded in Kherson as Russia Targets Ukraine Cities
War in Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
Nine Wounded in Kherson as Russia Targets Ukraine Cities
A mother and her three children were hospitalised. They have contusions and explosive injuries.
By AFP
‘Every Hero’s Family Will Receive an Apartment’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 6 (Europe Edition)
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
‘Every Hero’s Family Will Receive an Apartment’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 6 (Europe Edition)
Russian bomber shot down near Snake Island; AFU blows up more radar systems and oil tanks; Russian shelling kills three; Forces converge along a railway in Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Mobile Dentist Clinics on Ukraine’s Front Line
Kherson
Dec. 2, 2023
Mobile Dentist Clinics on Ukraine’s Front Line
When troops stuck on the front line or civilians in battered villages need their teeth fixed, dentists are now braving bombardment to care for them in mobile dental clinics.
By Ugo Poletti
Russian Destruction Causes Loss of Ukrainian Archives
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Russian Destruction Causes Loss of Ukrainian Archives
Ukraine’s state archives were under threat even before the full-scale invasion of 2022, because of a lack of funding and resources. Now Russian occupiers seem intent on destroying what’s left.
By Kyiv Post
‘Nothing Will Stop Them': Girls' Football Near Ukraine Front
War in Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
‘Nothing Will Stop Them': Girls' Football Near Ukraine Front
Before kickoff, the team of nine and 11-year-old girls held a moment of silence for the war dead, including for the father of the team's captain – who was lost at the front line.
By AFP
Russian Forces Unleash Over 600 Weapons on Kherson Region, Leaving 3 Dead and 11 Injured
War in Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
Russian Forces Unleash Over 600 Weapons on Kherson Region, Leaving 3 Dead and 11 Injured
Kherson military authorities say in 24 hours Russia executed 119 attacks, employing 638 weapons from multiple ground-based systems and from airborne platforms, including UAVs.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Toddler Abducted from Kherson Adopted by Putin Crony
Russia
Nov. 23, 2023
Ukrainian Toddler Abducted from Kherson Adopted by Putin Crony
A BBC investigation has found that a two-year-old girl taken from a Kherson children’s home in 2022 was adopted by a political ally of President Putin.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Growing Environmental Crisis - Ecologists Should Make Their Voices Heard EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Nov. 18, 2023
OPINION: Ukraine’s Growing Environmental Crisis - Ecologists Should Make Their Voices Heard
Even before Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion Ukraine faced problems with dealing with the industrial and domestic detritus thrown up by modern, everyday living.
By Anastasiia Tsybuliak
1,500 Ukrainian Inmates Abducted in Kherson by Retreating Russians Still Imprisoned
Russia
Nov. 16, 2023
1,500 Ukrainian Inmates Abducted in Kherson by Retreating Russians Still Imprisoned
As the Russians retreated from Kherson last November they looted shops, stripped museums, lifted statues of 18th-century heroes, removed WWII memorabilia and took away 2,000 Ukrainian prisoners.
By Kyiv Post
One killed, One Injured in Russian Shelling of Kherson
War in Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
One killed, One Injured in Russian Shelling of Kherson
Kyiv has warned that Russia is likely to increase air strikes against energy infrastructure ahead of the winter, as it did last year.
By AFP
Ukraine Confirms Dnipro Foothold for the First Time, ‘Paving Way to Crimea’
Crimea
Nov. 15, 2023
Ukraine Confirms Dnipro Foothold for the First Time, ‘Paving Way to Crimea’
And on Wednesday, Russia said for the first time that "small groups" of Ukrainian troops had established positions on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro river.
By Leo Chiu
Kremlin Media Announces Russian Troop Withdrawal from Kherson Region, Immediately Deletes It
War in Ukraine
Nov. 13, 2023
Kremlin Media Announces Russian Troop Withdrawal from Kherson Region, Immediately Deletes It
One prominent Ukrainian Telegram channel claimed Russian media outlets had been duped by a fake Ministry of Defense account operated from Ukraine.
By Julia Struck
Anniversary of Liberation of Kherson: President Thanks Soldiers and Citizens
War in Ukraine
Nov. 11, 2023
Anniversary of Liberation of Kherson: President Thanks Soldiers and Citizens
In an address to residents of Kherson, Zelensky said that no matter how many attempts Russia makes to take Ukrainian land, it will never succeed forever.
By Kyiv Post