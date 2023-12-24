Latest
12 hours ago
ANALYSIS: Crowd-Sourced Drones Help Close Ukraine’s Firepower Shortfall, as US Government Dithers on Military Aid
Currently hobbyist drones rigged to carry explosives are the critical weapons holding the line against Russia on the Ukrainian battlefield, not big-ticket western military tech.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 11:00
The new Russian bombardments struck Kharkiv late Tuesday, hours after Moscow's missile attack killed at least 18 and wounded around 130 people.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife were among the victims after an artillery shell hit a residential building.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
A mother and her three children were hospitalised. They have contusions and explosive injuries.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
‘Every Hero’s Family Will Receive an Apartment’ – Ukraine Counteroffensive Update for Dec 6 (Europe Edition)
Russian bomber shot down near Snake Island; AFU blows up more radar systems and oil tanks; Russian shelling kills three; Forces converge along a railway in Avdiivka
Kherson
Dec. 2, 2023
When troops stuck on the front line or civilians in battered villages need their teeth fixed, dentists are now braving bombardment to care for them in mobile dental clinics.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Ukraine’s state archives were under threat even before the full-scale invasion of 2022, because of a lack of funding and resources. Now Russian occupiers seem intent on destroying what’s left.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
Before kickoff, the team of nine and 11-year-old girls held a moment of silence for the war dead, including for the father of the team's captain – who was lost at the front line.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 24, 2023
Kherson military authorities say in 24 hours Russia executed 119 attacks, employing 638 weapons from multiple ground-based systems and from airborne platforms, including UAVs.
Russia
Nov. 23, 2023
A BBC investigation has found that a two-year-old girl taken from a Kherson children’s home in 2022 was adopted by a political ally of President Putin.
Ukraine
Nov. 18, 2023
Even before Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion Ukraine faced problems with dealing with the industrial and domestic detritus thrown up by modern, everyday living.
Russia
Nov. 16, 2023
As the Russians retreated from Kherson last November they looted shops, stripped museums, lifted statues of 18th-century heroes, removed WWII memorabilia and took away 2,000 Ukrainian prisoners.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
Kyiv has warned that Russia is likely to increase air strikes against energy infrastructure ahead of the winter, as it did last year.
Crimea
Nov. 15, 2023
And on Wednesday, Russia said for the first time that "small groups" of Ukrainian troops had established positions on the Russian-held side of the Dnipro river.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 13, 2023
One prominent Ukrainian Telegram channel claimed Russian media outlets had been duped by a fake Ministry of Defense account operated from Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 11, 2023
In an address to residents of Kherson, Zelensky said that no matter how many attempts Russia makes to take Ukrainian land, it will never succeed forever.