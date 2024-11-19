Today marks 1,000 days since Russia launched its barbaric full-scale war against Ukraine.

But in fact, when placed in proper context, it is actually 3,918 days since Russia began its predatory assault on Ukraine. That was on Feb 27, 2014, when it started its military aggression, initially to seize control of Ukraine’s Crimea and Donbas.

These 10-plus years, and in particular the last 1,000 days, have shaken the world and shown who is who: Those on the side of a rules-based world adhering to the principles of the UN Charter and international law, who support democracy and view Ukraine as a victim of Russia’s latter-day imperialism; and those who openly align themselves with despotism and the cynical “might is right” approach, supporting it implicitly under the guise of being fence-sitters or appeasers.

Not since the days of Hitler and the Nazis have we witnessed such genocidal hatred, atrocities and attempts not simply to grab territory, but to destroy a European nation, its culture and identity. Putin’s cronies are still brazenly calling for the elimination of the Ukrainians as a distinct people and their state, and for the subversion of Western democracy.

During the last 1,000 days Russia has committed appalling war crimes in Ukraine and brought death, destruction, ethnic cleansing, population displacement, the abduction of Ukrainian children, damage to the ecology, threats to nuclear safety, and disinformation – on a horrific scale.

Bucha, Mariupol, the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam, the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant as a “nuclear hostage,” the incessant massive attacks by missiles and drones on Ukrainian cities and critical energy infrastructure, atrocities committed against Ukrainian POWs and captive civilians have forever carved themselves into history as grotesque features of Russia’s genocidal onslaught against Ukraine.

But even if the last 1,000 days have required, in Churchillian terms, “blood, sweat and tears,” they have also witnessed Ukraine’s “darkest” and “finest” hours. The heroism, resilience and creativity shown by the Ukrainian people and its wartime leadership will also go down in history.

As will the support of the democratic world, which has been, and continues to be, so vital.

After thousands of days of valiant resistance and in the broader cause of freedom – despite the losses, hardship, and disappointment endured – Ukraine is not about to give up. It is determined to fight on for a just end to the war and is relying on its friends and supporters to do what is necessary to bring this about.

Kyiv Post is proud to be playing its role as Ukraine’s global voice at this defining moment in history. It will continue to do its very best to ensure that Ukraine’s fight for freedom, with the support of its allies near and far, is properly reported, understood and appreciated.