A day after US President Joe Biden issued a thumbs-up for Kyiv’s use of American-made ATACMS missiles up to 180 miles within Russia, European leaders have been cautious about sending the message that their respective approvals are soon to follow.

Speaking on Monday at the G-20 summit in Brazil, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer played his cards close to the vest, explaining that he would not be “going into operational details” about easing such restrictions “because the only winner, if we were to do that, is [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

For months, even before Starmer replaced Conservative PM Rishi Sunak in July, the UK has pressed the issue that Ukraine should be allowed to use British-gifted Storm Shadow missiles, and Starmer repeated that sentiment in Rio de Janeiro.

One of his junior Defense ministers echoed those thoughts in London, going so far as to say the UK will “align with our allies” on such decisions.

“I’ve been really clear for a long time now we need to double down,” Starmer said. “We need to make sure Ukraine has what is necessary for as long as necessary, because we cannot allow Putin to win this war.”

Meanwhile, Germany has stuck to its guns in its refusal to send Kyiv its own long-range missiles, the Taurus, which has a range nearly twice as long as that of the ATACMS.

At the G-20 meeting, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters that “I have explained very clearly why I do not think it is right to supply Taurus cruise missiles.”

Instead, Berlin has offered a new shipment of 4,000 AI-guided drones.

“We have a clear understanding that the powerful weapons we have supplied so far, the long-range artillery, the rocket launchers, cannot be used to penetrate deep into the Russian hinterland,” Scholz said.