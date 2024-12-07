President Volodymyr Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump following the reopening ceremony for the world-famous medieval cathedral that was gutted by fire in 2019.

The event was attended by world leaders and their representatives, with this being Trump’s first overseas trip since his re-election on Nov. 5. Trump will officially become President at noon in Washington, DC on Jan. 20, 2025. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to Zelensky, in the trilateral meeting, Trump was “his usual resolute self.” After thanking Macron for organizing the seemingly impromptu meeting, Zelensky didn’t offer any details on the talks, only posting on social media:

“We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace.”

Advertisement

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

Read Next
Thousands of Pro-EU Protesters March on Georgia Parliament Europe
Thousands of Pro-EU Protesters March on Georgia Parliament
By AFP
7h ago
Romania Police Raid Houses After Vote Scrapped Over ’Rrregularities’ Romania
Romania Police Raid Houses After Vote Scrapped Over ’Rrregularities’
By AFP
9h ago
Russia Suffers Major Losses in Syria: What It Means for Moscow’s Military Ambitions Top News
Russia Suffers Major Losses in Syria: What It Means for Moscow’s Military Ambitions
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
10h ago
Exploring Peace Scenarios in Ukraine – A Complex Road Ahead Ukraine
OPINION: Exploring Peace Scenarios in Ukraine – A Complex Road Ahead
By Dr. Mohammad Zahoor
11h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Thousands of Pro-EU Protesters March on Georgia Parliament