President Volodymyr Zelensky met with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President-elect Donald Trump following the reopening ceremony for the world-famous medieval cathedral that was gutted by fire in 2019.

The event was attended by world leaders and their representatives, with this being Trump’s first overseas trip since his re-election on Nov. 5. Trump will officially become President at noon in Washington, DC on Jan. 20, 2025.

According to Zelensky, in the trilateral meeting, Trump was “his usual resolute self.” After thanking Macron for organizing the seemingly impromptu meeting, Zelensky didn’t offer any details on the talks, only posting on social media:

“We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace.”