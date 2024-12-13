President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović believes that every nation has the right to choose its future, and that Ukraine will eventually become a member of NATO.
Although Milatović stated that his country supports Ukraine’s NATO membership, he did not clarify whether an invitation should be immediate or contingent on peace talks with Russia.
“We supported the NATO decision last year to elevate the relationship with Ukraine, we also have launched the so-called NATO mechanism for support of Ukraine. So, these are all very important steps when it comes to the just peace in Ukraine, which is ultimately what the goal is,” Milatović said. He expressed this view in an interview with Euronews, as reported by Ukrinform.
He added that Ukraine’s NATO membership and an official invitation will "definitely" be discussed among the alliance.
“This is definitely going to be among important discussions that are going to be held between the current NATO members, especially ahead of the next summit in The Hague,” Milatović noted.
He highlighted that Montenegro’s NATO membership in 2017 bolstered the security of the entire Western Balkans region. Therefore, Montenegro supports the Ukrainian people’s choice to become part of the Alliance.
The peace summit Ukraine hosted in Switzerland this summer was described by Milatović as “a step in the right direction.”
The media resource recalls that in June, NATO allies formally affirmed Ukraine’s “irreversible path” to membership and announced a new military assistance package, including a range of weaponry, F-16 fighter jets, and more.
Kyiv believes a potential ceasefire, and the eventual end to the war can only materialize if unoccupied territories of Ukraine are secured under NATO protection as a full ally.
Some countries have declined to support Ukraine’s NATO membership saying that the Ukrainian military has not yet met NATO standards. Others argue that such a move could further escalate already heightened tensions with Russia.
As reported by Ukrinform, in August, Ukraine and Montenegro held discussions about a bilateral security agreement aimed at strengthening European security and deepening cooperation between the two countries.
