Ukraine scored 2–1 against Morocco during the second round of the Group B Olympic football tournament on July 30.

The match, which took place at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Étienne, saw Ukraine scoring its first goal during the first half of the match, followed by Morocco’s penalty goal around half-time.

Ukraine managed to secure the victory by scoring another goal eight minutes into the stoppage time.

Group B consists of Ukraine, Morocco, Argentina and Iraq. The two best teams in the group are set to advance to the playoffs.

Ukraine previously lost against Iraq by 1–2 and is set to face Argentina on Tuesday, July 30, in its bid to secure its spot.

Ruslan Rotan, the coach of the Ukrainian team, congratulated the team on what he called “Ukraine's first victory at the Olympic Games.”

“You have to give credit to our guys who adjusted well. Even when they remained in the minority, they sought a result, fought for it. I want to congratulate everyone on Ukraine’s first victory at the Olympic Games.

“We have the last match in the group where we don’t have to look at who we are playing against. If we show a game like in the first half against Morocco, we will play from a position of strength,” Rotan said, as reported by the Ukrainian Football Association.