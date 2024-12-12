Ukraine will have sufficient funds and weaponry to hold out at least until mid-2025, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said in an interview with El Pais, when asked what would happen if the US stopped providing aid to Kyiv.

Marchenko said that the cessation of US aid would be a serious challenge for the country and that Kyiv needs to develop a plan for cooperation with the new US administration.

He emphasized the importance of building trust for effective cooperation with the Trump administration, which should be a priority for both Ukraine and Europe. Ukraine must use the time before the inauguration wisely and be ready for negotiations with the new US government to navigate this uncertainty.

“I believe we have enough funds, enough weapons, enough missiles, and artillery shells to resist at least until the first half of 2025. We will ensure sufficient budget allocations for purchasing ammunition and necessary military equipment in 2025,” Marchenko said.

He stressed that Ukraine is currently receiving the necessary quantities of weapons from the US:

“This means that at least for the first half of the year and beyond, we will be well-armed to resist this aggression. Ukraine must wisely use this time to conduct necessary negotiations with our key allies in the US,” he added.

Marchenko also added that the only alternative to Ukraine joining NATO is a modern and strong Ukrainian army, but it is impossible to maintain it solely with domestic resources.

“Right now, we are spending over 26% of GDP on the military campaign. This is, of course, because we are in the midst of a full-scale war. But we have suffered many losses, and we need to replenish equipment. After the war, very significant funds will be needed to deter Russia from even thinking about possible aggression against Ukraine. And to have such a strong army, we need a commitment to supply necessary weapons, access to missiles, and modern air defense systems,” he added.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, Kyiv Post reported that the US has announced it would disburse $20 billion funded by interest from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine as part of a larger $50 billion aid G7 support package agreed upon in October.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the strategic importance of the economic package, stating, “These funds – paid for by the windfall proceeds earned from Russia's own immobilized assets – will provide Ukraine a critical infusion of support as it defends its country against an unprovoked war of aggression.”