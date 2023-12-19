War
Ukraine
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Analysis
Opinions
Culture
History
Sports
Cartoons
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
Analysis
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Opinions
Videos
Cartoons
Culture
History
Business Wire
Sports
Classifieds
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
World
Economics
Videos
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
EN
UK
EN
UK
Back
Greece
Latest
Netherlands
Dec. 19, 2023
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 19
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 19 of its Advent calendar.
By Kyiv Post
back to top