Dec. 19 – Today, the highlighted weapon is a US-designed man-portable air defense system (MANPADS) the FIM-92 Stinger. The list of donors is lengthy and includes the Netherlands, Germany, the US, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Denmark and Greece. The weapon has proved its worth in protecting front line troops and infrastructure from Russian helicopters, planes, and missiles.

