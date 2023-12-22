Latest
Netherlands
Jan. 19, 14:14
Kyivstar’s parent company, VEON, said that its preliminary assessment of the effect of December’s cyberattack on the telecom company had resulted in an estimated a $95 million “revenue impact.”
Zelensky
Dec. 22, 2023
The Dutch government is preparing the first 18 F-16 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine. That’s enough aircraft to outfit a fighter squadron.
US
Dec. 21, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 21 of its Advent calendar.
Germany
Dec. 20, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 20 of its Advent calendar.
Netherlands
Dec. 19, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (UMoD) reveals another pre-holiday surprise for the forces of its enemies in the run-up to Christmas - day 19 of its Advent calendar.
Europe
Nov. 30, 2023
The Netherlands has been one of Ukraine’s biggest military partners since the invasion began and was one of the first to agree to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
Europe
Nov. 23, 2023
With a far-right anti-EU stance, the victory of the Netherlands’ new leader could mean an end of aid to Ukraine and an unprecedented obstacle for both the EU and its longstanding policies.
Ukraine
Nov. 22, 2023
The ancient Scythian artifacts, which include a solid gold helmet and neck ornament, have been held in the Netherlands ever since Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 and claimed the artifacts for its own.
Netherlands
Oct. 28, 2023
The issues relate to Ukraine's economic recovery, joint efforts to hold Russia accountable, as well as sanctions pressure and the use of confiscated assets.
Ukraine
Aug. 20, 2023
The Dutch and the Danes are leading a plan to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the US-made aircraft as part of an 11-nation coalition, with training potentially complete by early 2024.
Zelensky
May. 4, 2023
Zelensky made another surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday, promising that this year would be “decisive” in dealing with Russia.
Russia
Feb. 19, 2023
Netherlands-Russia diplomatic row intensifies as The Hague expels Russian diplomats for spying and closes down trade mission.
Netherlands
Nov. 17, 2022
The Hague District Court at 14.30 (15.30 Kyiv time) will announce its decision in the case of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down on July 17, 2014 in the sky over Ukrainian Donbas,