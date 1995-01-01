War
NASA
Latest
Technology
Jan. 24, 15:31
Ukrainian Team Wins NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon
The Ukrainian team developed a project in 48 hours to predict geomagnetic storms and won in the Best Use of Data category – the second Ukrainian team to win the contest in recent years.
By Leo Chiu
