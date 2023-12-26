Latest
Economy
1 day ago
Ukraine has produced numerous startups, and some of them have grown globally and become household names in the tech world as they embark on a journey to capture overseas markets.
Technology
Jan. 24, 15:31
The Ukrainian team developed a project in 48 hours to predict geomagnetic storms and won in the Best Use of Data category – the second Ukrainian team to win the contest in recent years.
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 16:48
The need for chips in precision weapons production will be met through a plan to start designing and producing them to secure the domestic supply chain and potentially lead to exports.
Moscow
Jan. 9, 14:54
A Ukrainian hacker group likely affiliated with Ukraine’s intelligence destroyed the servers of a Moscow-based internet provider and warned of another bigger attack in the coming days.
Business
Dec. 26, 2023
A model example of Ukraine’s thriving tech sector, Emmy award winning Respeecher only uses AI voice technology where it has the actor’s or family’s consent.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
Ukraine’s defense tech witnessed an unexpected boom since the offset of the full-scale invasion, and now the tech talent is developing new weapons to cope with the modern battlefield.
US
Dec. 1, 2023
The Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) missile is a clever, post-Cold War Pentagon weapons idea that actually bore fruit, but may arrive in limited numbers.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
A VR exhibit is traveling the globe to show audiences in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific the stark ‘before and after’ of Ukraine and its destruction by Russia.