Latest

Top 10 Ukrainian Startups – A Quick Overview
Economy
1 day ago
Top 10 Ukrainian Startups – A Quick Overview
Ukraine has produced numerous startups, and some of them have grown globally and become household names in the tech world as they embark on a journey to capture overseas markets.
By Leo Chiu
Ukrainian Team Wins NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon
Technology
Jan. 24, 15:31
Ukrainian Team Wins NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon
The Ukrainian team developed a project in 48 hours to predict geomagnetic storms and won in the Best Use of Data category – the second Ukrainian team to win the contest in recent years.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine to Kickstart Its Microchip Industry
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 16:48
Ukraine to Kickstart Its Microchip Industry
The need for chips in precision weapons production will be met through a plan to start designing and producing them to secure the domestic supply chain and potentially lead to exports.
By Leo Chiu
‘Revenge for Kyivstar’ – Ukrainian Hacker Group Takes Down Moscow Internet Provider
Moscow
Jan. 9, 14:54
‘Revenge for Kyivstar’ – Ukrainian Hacker Group Takes Down Moscow Internet Provider
A Ukrainian hacker group likely affiliated with Ukraine’s intelligence destroyed the servers of a Moscow-based internet provider and warned of another bigger attack in the coming days.
By Leo Chiu
Kyiv-based Respeecher Receives $1 Million Funding for Ethical Voice Cloning Tech
Business
Dec. 26, 2023
Kyiv-based Respeecher Receives $1 Million Funding for Ethical Voice Cloning Tech
A model example of Ukraine’s thriving tech sector, Emmy award winning Respeecher only uses AI voice technology where it has the actor’s or family’s consent.
By Andrew Sweeney
Top Ukrainian Wartime Inventions of 2023: How Ukraine Transformed Modern Warfare
War in Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
Top Ukrainian Wartime Inventions of 2023: How Ukraine Transformed Modern Warfare
Ukraine’s defense tech witnessed an unexpected boom since the offset of the full-scale invasion, and now the tech talent is developing new weapons to cope with the modern battlefield.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine Will Have to Wait for These Long-Range Missiles – Here’s What They Can Do
US
Dec. 1, 2023
Ukraine Will Have to Wait for These Long-Range Missiles – Here’s What They Can Do
The Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) missile is a clever, post-Cold War Pentagon weapons idea that actually bore fruit, but may arrive in limited numbers.
By Kyiv Post
Virtual Reality Brings War Up Close for Non-Ukrainians
War in Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Virtual Reality Brings War Up Close for Non-Ukrainians
A VR exhibit is traveling the globe to show audiences in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific the stark ‘before and after’ of Ukraine and its destruction by Russia.
By Pete Shmigel