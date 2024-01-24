A team from Ukraine has won the NASA Space Apps Challenge 2023 international hackathon (a form of competition over a short period to solve real-world challenges) in the Best Use of Data category.

The all-Ukrainian Storm Prophet team consisted of six members, including computer programmers and astrophysicists. It used machine learning to compute raw data from a satellite to predict geomagnetic storms on Earth.

“In this project, our primary objective was to predict geomagnetic storms based on the DSCOVR (Deep Space Climate Observatory) data spanning the years 2016 to 2023,” the team said in their project submission.

Yevhen Tatarinov, who has a Ph.D. in mathematics and is a member of the team, also outlined the project’s scope in a video.