US Secretary of Defense
Latest
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 25, 12:44
Washington Has Run Out of Money for Ukraine - US Defense Secretary
For the first time the US came empty-handed to the latest Ramstein meeting as the Pentagon chief said it has run out of money to supply Ukraine with the capabilities needed to defend itself.
By Leo Chiu
