Russia has reached an agreement with North Korea under which Pyongyang will send its troops, including 500 officers and three generals, to support Russian forces. In return, Russia will provide the DPRK with financial assistance and modern technology to help the country develop its nuclear program and expand its nuclear arsenal, according to an interview with Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), published in The Economist on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Budanov stated that in June 2024, when Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a partnership agreement, the parties agreed on a “service-for-service” basis. North Korea would provide its soldiers and missiles, while Russia, in turn, helps North Korea bypass international sanctions and strengthen its nuclear capabilities through technology sharing.

Additionally, North Korea will reportedly supply Russia with 1.8 million rounds of ammunition annually and began transferring ballistic missiles at the end of 2023.

Budanov revealed that North Korean soldiers are currently undergoing training at four military sites in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Far East regions.

He also said that it remains unclear how North Korean troops will perform in real combat since they have no experience in modern warfare. However, he said that a key difference between Russian and North Korean soldiers: while Russian troops are mostly demoralized and resigned to their fate, North Koreans have a “pre-programmed ideology.”

In addition their families are “held hostage” and could be executed in case of failure on the battlefield, which creates a different level of motivation.

“They are fixing some problems for the Russians. There is reason to be concerned,” Budanov said.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) believes that as part of the quid pro quo of the dispatch of ground troops to fight in Ukraine, Moscow will also help North Korea to improve its fleet of aging fighter jets.

South Korea’s TV Chosun news outlet reported on Monday that Pyongyang

had sent Su-25 and MiG-29 fighter pilots to support Russia even before the latest dispatch of ground troops citing a South Korean government source.

The source told the media outlet that North Korean fighter pilots had been training in the Russian Far East as far back as early September. The government official said, “Ahead of North Korea’s first deployment on the 18th [of October], related movements [of pilots] were detected in Vladivostok last month.

The War Zone, citing Budanov, reported that North Korean troops were expected to arrive in Russia's Kursk region as early as Oct. 23. While, a senior NATO official, commented to The Economist, that he could not confirm the reports of North Korean troop deployments, adding that the alliance has yet to see signs of “large-scale” military movement on the frontlines.

However, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that there is evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia but “What exactly they are doing? Left to be seen. These are things that we need to sort out,” Austin added

This is a developing story. Read more about North Korean troop deployments in Ukraine here.