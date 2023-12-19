Latest

‘Why Hide the Bodies?’ – Ukraine Demands Proof From Russia as POW Mystery Deepens
Russia
1 day ago
‘Why Hide the Bodies?’ – Ukraine Demands Proof From Russia as POW Mystery Deepens
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov has questioned the evidence provided by Moscow so far, but also conceded that “neither side can fully answer what happened there.”
By Kyiv Post
Legend of Russian Power a ‘Soap Bubble’ – Ukraine's Intel Chief Budanov
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 10:32
Legend of Russian Power a ‘Soap Bubble’ – Ukraine's Intel Chief Budanov
Ukraine's top spy says that Russia has faced high casualties, losing as many or more soldiers than it can recruit, and is exceeding its weapons and ammunition production capacity.
By Kyiv Post
Intel Chief Budanov’s Wife Recovers from Poisoning, Faces Long Road Ahead - HUR
Budanov
Dec. 19, 2023
Intel Chief Budanov’s Wife Recovers from Poisoning, Faces Long Road Ahead - HUR
Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate has stepped up its security measures since the November poisoning of its chief’s wife and several of its staff, whose medical treatment continues.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Budanov Placed on Wanted List by Russian Interior Ministry
Budanov
Dec. 14, 2023
Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Budanov Placed on Wanted List by Russian Interior Ministry
This marks the latest in a series of legal actions taken by the Russian Investigative Committee against Major General Budanov the head of Kyiv’s HUR.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Kremlin Media Has Some Wild Theories About Budanov Poisoning Plot
Propaganda
Nov. 29, 2023
EXPLAINED: Kremlin Media Has Some Wild Theories About Budanov Poisoning Plot
In this video we look at what’s known so far, the possibility of Russia’s involvement and the response from the Kremlin, as well as some bizarre theories from Russian state media.
By Anya Korzun
EXPLAINED: The Poisoning of Marianna Budanova and Russian Media's Bizarre Theory
Russia
Nov. 29, 2023
EXPLAINED: The Poisoning of Marianna Budanova and Russian Media's Bizarre Theory
Russian state TV has suggested Kyrylo Budanov poisoned his own wife during a segment featuring a guest wanted for the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv Confirms Poisoning of Intel Chief Budanov’s Wife
Budanov
Nov. 28, 2023
Kyiv Confirms Poisoning of Intel Chief Budanov’s Wife
Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community have confirmed to Kyiv Post that spy chief Kyrylo Budanov's wife, Marianna Budanova, is in hospital after being poisoned.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
'Decisive Year' or 'Long War' Ahead? Mixed Signals from Ukrainian Officials on War Outcome
War in Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
'Decisive Year' or 'Long War' Ahead? Mixed Signals from Ukrainian Officials on War Outcome
Zelensky's aide Yermak sees a decisive year ahead, urging U.S. and Europe support. Intel Chief Budanov, however, predicts prolonged conflict, citing Russia's reluctance to negotiate.
By Alisa Orlova
Featured
‘Why Hide the Bodies?’ – Ukraine Demands Proof From Russia as POW Mystery Deepens

‘Why Hide the Bodies?’ – Ukraine Demands Proof From Russia as POW Mystery Deepens

EXPLAINED: Kremlin Media Has Some Wild Theories About Budanov Poisoning Plot

EXPLAINED: Kremlin Media Has Some Wild Theories About Budanov Poisoning Plot

Kyiv Confirms Poisoning of Intel Chief Budanov’s Wife

Kyiv Confirms Poisoning of Intel Chief Budanov’s Wife

Budanov’s Colleagues ‘Often Try to Dissuade Him From Going on Missions’ EXCLUSIVE
Budanov
Oct. 24, 2023
Budanov’s Colleagues ‘Often Try to Dissuade Him From Going on Missions’
While many details about Kyrylo Budanov’s participation in military missions remain classified, details of some have been made public.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Role in War in Israel and Why Ukraine is Warning of a ‘Global War’
War in Ukraine
Oct. 13, 2023
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Role in War in Israel and Why Ukraine is Warning of a ‘Global War’
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, believes the world is approaching a 'global war,’ highlighting Russia’s and Iran’s involvement in the war in Israel.
By Anya Korzun
Ukraine’s Budanov Says 'We're Approaching Global War'
Budanov
Oct. 12, 2023
Ukraine’s Budanov Says 'We're Approaching Global War'
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, unlike in previous interviews, refrained from making forecasts about the end of the war but made valid points about other high-profile issues.
By Alisa Orlova
5 Times the Enigmatic Kyrylo Budanov Conquered the Internet
Budanov
Sep. 7, 2023
5 Times the Enigmatic Kyrylo Budanov Conquered the Internet
Budanov has built an enigmatic reputation since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion, saying little publicly but making sure when he does that it packs a punch.
By Alisa Orlova
Budanov Statement on Crimea Base Attack Is Fake News: Ukraine Military Intel
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Budanov Statement on Crimea Base Attack Is Fake News: Ukraine Military Intel
Thousands of people are being evacuated in Crimea after a Russian military base and ammo dump were set ablaze. The cause of the fires is currently unknown.
By Julia Struck, Pete Shmigel
Wagner Mercenaries Tried to Seize Nuclear Weapons at Russian Base, Ukraine Intelligence Chief Says
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
Wagner Mercenaries Tried to Seize Nuclear Weapons at Russian Base, Ukraine Intelligence Chief Says
Budanov says Wagner rebels breached a Russian base attempting to seize "backpack nuclear devices” during their mutiny, but the White House and US monitoring agencies cast doubt on this claim.
By Alisa Orlova
EXPLAINED: Russian Commander Shot Dead After Posting Runs on Strava Running App
Russia
Jul. 11, 2023
EXPLAINED: Russian Commander Shot Dead After Posting Runs on Strava Running App
Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence has confirmed the shooting and included some very specific details about what happened to Stanislav Rzhytsky, even the type of gun used.
By Chris York
Nuclear Accident Training Held in Zaporizhzhia Region
War in Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
Nuclear Accident Training Held in Zaporizhzhia Region
Command and staff exercises, aimed at strengthening the response capabilities of control bodies and civil protection forces in case of a nuclear emergency have commenced in the Zaporizhzhia region.
By Kyiv Post