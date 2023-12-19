Latest
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov has questioned the evidence provided by Moscow so far, but also conceded that “neither side can fully answer what happened there.”
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 10:32
Ukraine's top spy says that Russia has faced high casualties, losing as many or more soldiers than it can recruit, and is exceeding its weapons and ammunition production capacity.
Budanov
Dec. 19, 2023
Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate has stepped up its security measures since the November poisoning of its chief’s wife and several of its staff, whose medical treatment continues.
Budanov
Dec. 14, 2023
This marks the latest in a series of legal actions taken by the Russian Investigative Committee against Major General Budanov the head of Kyiv’s HUR.
Propaganda
Nov. 29, 2023
In this video we look at what’s known so far, the possibility of Russia’s involvement and the response from the Kremlin, as well as some bizarre theories from Russian state media.
Russia
Nov. 29, 2023
Russian state TV has suggested Kyrylo Budanov poisoned his own wife during a segment featuring a guest wanted for the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.
Budanov
Nov. 28, 2023
Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community have confirmed to Kyiv Post that spy chief Kyrylo Budanov's wife, Marianna Budanova, is in hospital after being poisoned.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 14, 2023
Zelensky's aide Yermak sees a decisive year ahead, urging U.S. and Europe support. Intel Chief Budanov, however, predicts prolonged conflict, citing Russia's reluctance to negotiate.
Budanov
Oct. 24, 2023
While many details about Kyrylo Budanov’s participation in military missions remain classified, details of some have been made public.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 13, 2023
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, believes the world is approaching a 'global war,’ highlighting Russia’s and Iran’s involvement in the war in Israel.
Budanov
Oct. 12, 2023
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence, unlike in previous interviews, refrained from making forecasts about the end of the war but made valid points about other high-profile issues.
Budanov
Sep. 7, 2023
Budanov has built an enigmatic reputation since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion, saying little publicly but making sure when he does that it packs a punch.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Thousands of people are being evacuated in Crimea after a Russian military base and ammo dump were set ablaze. The cause of the fires is currently unknown.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 11, 2023
Budanov says Wagner rebels breached a Russian base attempting to seize "backpack nuclear devices” during their mutiny, but the White House and US monitoring agencies cast doubt on this claim.
Russia
Jul. 11, 2023
Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence has confirmed the shooting and included some very specific details about what happened to Stanislav Rzhytsky, even the type of gun used.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 30, 2023
Command and staff exercises, aimed at strengthening the response capabilities of control bodies and civil protection forces in case of a nuclear emergency have commenced in the Zaporizhzhia region.