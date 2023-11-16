War
Ukraine
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Analysis
Opinions
Culture
History
Sports
Cartoons
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
Analysis
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Opinions
Videos
Cartoons
Culture
History
Business Wire
Sports
Classifieds
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
World
Economics
Videos
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
EN
UK
EN
UK
Back
Warsaw
Latest
Kyiv
Nov. 16, 2023
Polish Truckers Maintain Ukrainian Border Blockade Over Permit System Demands
The primary demand of the protesters is for the reinstatement of the permit system for Ukraine, which Kyiv categorically rejects and the EU says is not legally possible.
By Julia Struck
back to top