11:11 pm kp

Poroshenko: EU Association Agreement ratification in July; U.S. weapons could come by fall

5:22 pm

Kseniya Kirillova: Trump-Putin bromance is far from over

5:06 pm

Olena Makarenko: School children from occupied Donbas want to enter universities in free Ukraine

4:58 pm

Vitaly Portnikov: European values and Ukraine

4:49 pm

Paul Goble: Is a Russian Oliver Stone going to make a movie about Donald Trump?

4:13 pm

UNIAN: Poroshenko says Ukraine will never wander from democracy track

3:20 pm

Daily Mail: Russia is set to start spying mission on Navy’s aircraft carrier the moment ship sets sail for the first time

2:39 pm

UNIAN: 2 Russians among members of sabotage group destroyed by Ukraine troops in Donbas

1:59 pm

Voice of America: Istanbul cancels gay pride parade following threats

1:52 pm

Al Jazeera: Turkey’s Erdogan denounces demands on Qatar

1:36 pm

Reuters: Merkel’s conservatives widen lead three months before German vote

1:17 pm

NPR: Many in eastern Ukraine want to join Russia

12:42 pm

Associated Press: Russia warns Norway that hosting US Marines will hurt ties

12:37 pm

Associated Press: Russia kills 2 suspected militants in the North Caucasus

12:32 pm

Financial Times: Kushner meeting shines spotlight on Russian bank

11:25 am kp

Yuliana Romanyshyn: Feeling safe means ‘no guns’ for me

10:59 am

UNIAN: “Harvest ceasefire” in Donbas fails

10:47 am

Agence France-Presse: London tower blocks evacuated over fire fears

10:36 am

Agence France-Presse: Army reports Israel launches air raid on Syria in return for fire

10:09 am