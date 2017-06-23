1 Film about Russia’s war in Ukraine receives standing ovation in Cannes 2 Sex on trains? Ukrainian state railways wants people to enjoy ride 3 'The Big Bang Theory' star makes surprise visit to Kyiv 4 With 7 dead, Ukraine’s army suffers bloodiest days of fighting in months 5 Ukraine's army repels major assault in Luhansk Oblast, heaviest clashes in 2017 reported 6 Ukrainian dance crew ‘blows minds’ at America's Got Talent audition (VIDEO) 7 6 odd things Putin said about Ukraine and US during TV phone-in
2 Ukrainian dance crew 'blows minds' at America's Got Talent audition (VIDEO) 3 Ukraine prepares new law on Donbas military operation 4 Timothy Ash: So what did Ukraine get from Poroshenko's Washington, D.C., visit? 5 Pence emphasizes fight against corruption in Poroshenko meeting 6 Lucky 13: These are top recent investments in Ukraine 7 Ukraine's performance to commemorate Babyn Yar victims gets Cannes Lion award
1 NPR: Many in eastern Ukraine want to join Russia 2 As Canada celebrates 150th birthday, its ambassador in Kyiv assesses relations with Ukraine 3 UNIAN: 2 Russians among members of sabotage group destroyed by Ukraine troops in Donbas 4 Kseniya Kirillova: Trump-Putin bromance is far from over 5 Olena Makarenko: School children from occupied Donbas want to enter universities in free Ukraine 6 Vitaly Portnikov: European values and Ukraine 7 Daily Mail: Russia is set to start spying mission on Navy's aircraft carrier the moment ship sets sail for the first time
