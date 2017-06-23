Latest News
Poroshenko: EU Association Agreement ratification in July; U.S. weapons could come by fall Kseniya Kirillova: Trump-Putin bromance is far from over Olena Makarenko: School children from occupied Donbas want to enter universities in free Ukraine Vitaly Portnikov: European values and Ukraine Paul Goble: Is a Russian Oliver Stone going to make a movie about Donald Trump? UNIAN: Poroshenko says Ukraine will never wander from democracy track Daily Mail: Russia is set to start spying mission on Navy’s aircraft carrier the moment ship sets sail for the first time UNIAN: 2 Russians among members of sabotage group destroyed by Ukraine troops in Donbas Voice of America: Istanbul cancels gay pride parade following threats Al Jazeera: Turkey’s Erdogan denounces demands on Qatar Reuters: Merkel’s conservatives widen lead three months before German vote NPR: Many in eastern Ukraine want to join Russia Associated Press: Russia warns Norway that hosting US Marines will hurt ties Associated Press: Russia kills 2 suspected militants in the North Caucasus Financial Times: Kushner meeting shines spotlight on Russian bank Yuliana Romanyshyn: Feeling safe means ‘no guns’ for me UNIAN: “Harvest ceasefire” in Donbas fails Agence France-Presse: London tower blocks evacuated over fire fears Agence France-Presse: Army reports Israel launches air raid on Syria in return for fire New York Post: Democrats warn party to move on from Russia obsession
Poroshenko: EU Association Agreement ratification in July; U.S. weapons could come by fall Yuliana Romanyshyn: Feeling safe means ‘no guns’ for me As Canada celebrates 150th birthday, its ambassador in Kyiv assesses relations with Ukraine Alexei Bayer: How did America fall in love with Putin? Ambassador Chaly: Ukraine sees US as priority energy partner Parliament may delay or block prosecution of five lawmakers Western NIS Enterprise Fund joins $150 million investment into Ukraine and Moldova Editor-in-chief of popular Ukrainian news site arrested on extortion charges Eka Tkeshelashvili: Long road to anti-corruption courts Yaroslav Hrytsak: A sweet counter-revolution Alexander Hug: Facts matter Paul Niland: Minsk misconceptions Sofiyskiy Fitness Center takeover becomes test for ‘new’ Ukraine’s investment climate Poroshenko Unpopular Yet May Be Unbeatable in 2019 What did Poroshenko’s speed diplomacy tour of Washington, D.C., get for Ukraine? President’s allies deny accusations of profiteering from state firms, defense industry 2 scholarship programs give Ukrainian students valuable opportunities Sergii Leshchenko: Look for more obstruction in anti-corruption battles Luc Chenier: For 17 years, this Canadian invests all in Ukrainian nation Vox Populi with Oleg Sukhov: Do you trust President Petro Poroshenko? Why or why not?
Brian Bonner

Bermet Talant
1 Film about Russia’s war in Ukraine receives standing ovation in Cannes 2 Sex on trains? Ukrainian state railways wants people to enjoy ride 3 'The Big Bang Theory' star makes surprise visit to Kyiv 4 With 7 dead, Ukraine’s army suffers bloodiest days of fighting in months 5 Ukraine's army repels major assault in Luhansk Oblast, heaviest clashes in 2017 reported 6 Ukrainian dance crew ‘blows minds’ at America's Got Talent audition (VIDEO) 7 6 odd things Putin said about Ukraine and US during TV phone-in
1 'The Big Bang Theory' star makes surprise visit to Kyiv 2 Ukrainian dance crew ‘blows minds’ at America's Got Talent audition (VIDEO) 3 Ukraine prepares new law on Donbas military operation 4 Timothy Ash: So what did Ukraine get from Poroshenko's Washington, D.C., visit? 5 Pence emphasizes fight against corruption in Poroshenko meeting 6 Lucky 13: These are top recent investments in Ukraine 7 Ukraine's performance to commemorate Babyn Yar victims gets Cannes Lion award
1 NPR: Many in eastern Ukraine want to join Russia 2 As Canada celebrates 150th birthday, its ambassador in Kyiv assesses relations with Ukraine 3 UNIAN: 2 Russians among members of sabotage group destroyed by Ukraine troops in Donbas 4 Kseniya Kirillova: Trump-Putin bromance is far from over 5 Olena Makarenko: School children from occupied Donbas want to enter universities in free Ukraine 6 Vitaly Portnikov: European values and Ukraine 7 Daily Mail: Russia is set to start spying mission on Navy's aircraft carrier the moment ship sets sail for the first time
Rahim Rahemtulla
,
Bermet Talant

Western NIS Enterprise Fund joins $150 million investment into Ukraine and Moldova

Rahim Rahemtulla

Sofiyskiy Fitness Center takeover becomes test for ‘new’ Ukraine’s investment climate

Organic food sector in Ukraine set for take off

Ukraine does without internet services from Russia

Denys Krasnikov

Ukraine’s carriers invest in mobile broadband, dream of 4G for 2018

Ukrainian IT market keeps rising as if in a world apart

Entertainment Guide June 23-30

Kyiv Post

Where to find the best pools, beaches in Kyiv

Where to stay fit with outdoor workouts in Kyiv

Yuliana Romanyshyn: Feeling safe means ‘no guns’ for me

Until recently, I’ve never thought of war in my country or encountering people with guns. F

Yuliana Romanyshyn
Kseniya Kirillova: Trump-Putin bromance is far from over

Kseniya Kirillova
Olena Makarenko: School children from occupied Donbas want to enter …

Olena Makarenko
Vitaly Portnikov: European values and Ukraine

Vitaliy Portnikov
Paul Goble: Is a Russian Oliver Stone going to make a movie about Donald …

Paul A. Goble
KyivPost A little progress Kyiv Post Final farewell Kyiv Post Doing Business Kyiv Post Bring back the rainbow Kyiv Post Yes to NATO
Policy Advisor

Job Opportunities

Job Opportunities

Consultant

Secretary General – NAKO

Ukraine Project Coordinator

Vino e Cucina – a comprehensive dining experience Instagram vs Snapchat – Who Is Winning? Innovative SAP Forum The Ukrainian HR Summit 2017
Alfa Jazz Fest kicks off in Lviv (PHOTOS)

Volodymyr Petrov
,
Mariya Kapinos

Kyiv firefighters battle blaze in Kreshchatyk Street building (PHOTOS)

Volodymyr Petrov
,
Oleg Petrasiuk

Poroshenko meets with Trump (PHOTOS)

Kyiv Post

About 4,000 people march in Kyiv to support LGBT rights (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Volodymyr Petrov
,
Alyona Zhuk
UNIAN: 2 Russians among members of sabotage group destroyed by Ukraine troops in Donbas

in "Russia's War Against Ukraine"

NPR: Many in eastern Ukraine want to join Russia

in "Russia's War Against Ukraine"

UNIAN: “Harvest ceasefire” in Donbas fails

in "Russia's War Against Ukraine"
