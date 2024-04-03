Search

Ukraine Looks Anew Towards Asia

Asia expert, Alina Hrytsenko, Chief Consultant for the National Institute for Strategic Studies interviewed by Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo.

By Bohdan Nahaylo
Comments ( 1)

   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
John
John Guest 5 days ago
Interesting.....

Interesting.....

In many ways China actually benefits most from this war....cheap supply of exported russian resources and a captive consumer market given most other nations have sanctioned doing business with russia.

Basically China has been growing its power over their former adversary ....one that had stolen so much of their historic landmass. About 910,000 sq/hms of Qing and Siberian territories back in the 1860's.

I notice from another article yesterday that the Chinese are already growing their civilian presence in bordering towns to the extent they now far outnumber and economically outcompete at least in farming efficiency the neighbouring russian communities. They have even begun changing the names of temporarily russian occupied cities (at least on their own maps) back to their original Chinese names. Putin says nada. What can he do about it?....nada.

Anyone feel like supporting a russian defence against the Chinese taking back their former Qing and Siberian territories?

....I didn't think so.

Reply
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 5 days ago
@John, China will eventually move into Manchuria and take it from Russia.

@John, China will eventually move into Manchuria and take it from Russia.

Reply
Hope
Hope Guest 5 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Who knows ? Russia might ally with the west against the rising power of China after a few decades ...politics is unpredictable and can turn 180 degrees ...
Today , Germany and Japan are allied to the USA , Canada , France and the UK ...

Reply
John
John Guest 5 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Hope, I expect it would take a total gutting of all current putin supporting leadership for any nation to humour trusting it again. For 20 years putin regime has used hybrid war to try to weaken our democracies and also his Wagner mercenaries to directly sowing chaos / murder elsewhere in the world.

If there are russians worth befriending they are either in exile escaping putin's oppressive regime or somehow currently trying to undermine it domestically.

Reply
