New Staggering Losses and Increasing Mayhem are Rocking the Russian Army

Chuck Pfarrer, a former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having substantially more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make significant territorial gains. Pfarrer points out the multitude of striking indications that Russia has neither the strategic nor tactical ability to execute complex missions. The failure of Moscow to pull-off battlefield victories will only worsen when Russia sends newly drafted "people," who could not be considered "soldiers," says Pfarrer, as they so desperately lack sufficient training, to the front.

Pfarrer, a special correspondent for the Kyiv Post, who has advised the "full alphabet soup" of US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, lays out the case as to why Russia's losses so far have been disastrous and explains the many signs pointing towards an abysmal summer ahead for Russia. Russians soon to be mobilized should not delude themselves with fantasies of victory: Like nearly all of the Russian soldiers who participated in the initial full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the newbie Russian troops will be headed straight to the meat-grinder.

Chuck Pfarrer is a former squadron leader of the US Navy SEAL Team Six. He has served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert. Pfarrer has written extensively on counter WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America tonight.