Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

War in Ukraine Top News

New Staggering Losses and Increasing Mayhem are Rocking the Russian Army

Chuck Pfarrer, a former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having substantially more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make significant territorial gains.

By Jason Jay Smart
POPULAR
Partisans Detect Russian Navy Special Purpose Boat in Sevastopol Bay
1
Partisans Detect Russian Navy Special Purpose Boat in Sevastopol Bay
Ukrainian sea drones will easily bypass such vessels because developers have cut corners to save money (or increase profits), the underground in occupied Crimea reports.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
2
OPINION: The Unseen Crisis: Russian Soldiers' Desperation on Ukrainian Front Lines
By Casey Christie
3
Kyiv Confirms Ukrainian Drones Destroyed 6 Russian Planes at Air Base, as Many as 3 Sites Blasted
By Kateryna Zakharchenko

Chuck Pfarrer, a former squadron leader of SEAL Team 6, explains why Russia, despite having substantially more troops than Ukraine, is failing to make significant territorial gains. Pfarrer points out the multitude of striking indications that Russia has neither the strategic nor tactical ability to execute complex missions. The failure of Moscow to pull-off battlefield victories will only worsen when Russia sends newly drafted "people," who could not be considered "soldiers," says Pfarrer, as they so desperately lack sufficient training, to the front.

Pfarrer, a special correspondent for the Kyiv Post, who has advised the "full alphabet soup" of US national security agencies and is a leading figure in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, lays out the case as to why Russia's losses so far have been disastrous and explains the many signs pointing towards an abysmal summer ahead for Russia. Russians soon to be mobilized should not delude themselves with fantasies of victory: Like nearly all of the Russian soldiers who participated in the initial full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the newbie Russian troops will be headed straight to the meat-grinder.

Chuck Pfarrer is a former squadron leader of the US Navy SEAL Team Six. He has served public and private sector clients as a military and counter-terrorism contractor and non-proliferation expert. Pfarrer has written extensively on counter WMD proliferation and gray zone operations. He has written an op-ed for the New York Times and the Knight-Ridder Syndicate and has appeared as a writer and counterterrorism expert on CNN, ABC, MSNBC, Fox, CSPAN, NPR, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Al Hurra, IPR, and America tonight.

Comments (4)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Standing Elk
Standing Elk Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The more the brave and valiant Ukrainians and their other national freedom loving volunteers whack the worthless russeest orcs, the better. Pile their rotting corpses in garbage trucks and use them for landfill at the dump

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
JR
JR Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Why are you coaching the Russians? Let them analyze their own problems.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
ATK
ATK Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Hopefully Putin dies of a heart attack soon. Russia needs better leadership and needs to seek to rejoin the world of rational countries.

Reply
Dimitry Turdvedev
Dimitry Turdvedev Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@ATK, Unfortunately Putin is not an aberration, he is symptomatic of the rotten leadership Russia has had for centuries of robber-barons for whom death or assassination are the only retirement plan

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Florian Danzinger
Florian Danzinger Guest 2 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@ATK, Russia needs another population than the current zombie

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 3 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

This war is far from over and the Ukrainians are smarter.

Reply
D.G
D.G Guest 1 day ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

@Imokru2, En veel inventiever. Slava Ukraini

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
RELATED ARTICLES
France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia War in Ukraine
France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia
By AFP
16 minutes ago
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports Europe
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports
By AFP
30 minutes ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024
By ISW
48 minutes ago
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks Ukraine
War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks
By Mark Raczkiewycz
4 hours ago
POPULAR VIDEOS
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 26, 16:15
Ukraine Looks Anew Towards Asia
Ukraine Looks Anew Towards Asia
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Apr. 3, 17:27
Bucha, 2 Years After the Massacre EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Bucha, 2 Years After the Massacre
By Kyiv Post
Apr. 2, 19:30
Norwegian Film-Maker and Volunteer Helping Ukraine
Norwegian Film-Maker and Volunteer Helping Ukraine
By Bohdan Nahaylo
2 days ago
« Previous Ukraine Looks Anew Towards Asia
Next » Norwegian Film-Maker and Volunteer Helping Ukraine