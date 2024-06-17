Black Sea Security Forum Focuses Attention on Odesa and Region

Over 300 participants, including world leaders, parliamentarians, officials, military officers, representatives of civil society, and media examined the challenges facing Ukraine, the Black Sea region, and the world generally at the first Black Sea Forum.

Kyiv Post's chief editor Bohdan Nahaylo asked two of the main organizers of the June 14-16 event, British politician, businessman, and philanthropist, Lord Michael Ashcroft, and Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksii Honcharenko about the Black Sea Forum's significance and achievements.