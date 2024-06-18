Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Ukraine Odesa War in Ukraine

Former US Special Representative for Ukraine Comments on Latest Developments

Former US Special Representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, discussed the latest international developments related to Ukraine.

By Bohdan Nahaylo
Jun. 18
POPULAR
Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang
Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang
A live broadcast on North Korean state TV saw seven members of Putin’s delegation thrown out for unknowingly breaking protocol by entering before the “Supreme Leader.”
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19
Rare Ukrainian Smart Bomb Strikes Pound, Cut Off Russian Troops
By Stefan Korshak
Jun. 17

At the Black Sea Security Forum, held in Odesa from June 14 to 16, Kyiv Post's chief editor Bohdan Nahaylo asked former US Special Representative for Ukraine, Ambassador Kurt Volker, to comment on the latest international developments pertaining to Ukraine.

POPULAR VIDEOS
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister EXCLUSIVE NATO
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
May. 22
If We Want to Defeat Putin, We Must Understand What Makes Him Tick
If We Want to Defeat Putin, We Must Understand What Makes Him Tick
By Jason Jay Smart
Jun. 11
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 15
Ukraine Must Win War in Ukraine
Ukraine Must Win
By Jason Jay Smart
Jun. 4
Read Next
Freedom No Matter the Cost War in Ukraine
Freedom No Matter the Cost
By David Kirichenko
4h ago
EU Confirms Launch of Ukraine, Moldova Membership Talks Tuesday BREAKING Ukraine
EU Confirms Launch of Ukraine, Moldova Membership Talks Tuesday
By AFP
9h ago
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia War in Ukraine
Pentagon Says Ukraine Can US Weapons Anywhere Across The Border Into Russia
By Euractiv
11h ago
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says Its Drones Struck Russian Kamikaze Drone Training Center, 3 Oil Refineries
By Kyiv Post
13h ago
« Previous Black Sea Security Forum Focuses Attention on Odesa and Region
Next » Ukraine and Cuba are Partners in a Joint Struggle