Prominent US Activists Who Support Ukraine Say Why

Kyiv Post's chief editor Bohdan Nahaylo spoke to three of the US participants in the recent Black Sea Security Forum, held in Odesa from June 14 to 16, about the Forum's significance and the broader international context. They were: Steven Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project, who was previously was chief of staff to a Republican member of leadership in the House of Representatives; Chris J. Fussner, US businessman, philanthropist, and Republican representative to the International Democracy Union (IDU); and, Gary Tabach, former US naval officer and NATO Representative in Moscow.