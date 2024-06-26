Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Prominent US Activists Who Support Ukraine Say Why

Kyiv Post's chief editor, Bohdan Nahaylo, spoke to three of the US participants in the recent Black Sea Security Forum, held in Odesa from June 14 to 16.

By Bohdan Nahaylo
12h ago
POPULAR
Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang
Russian Ministers Ejected from Conference Room After Diplomatic Faux Pas in Pyongyang
A live broadcast on North Korean state TV saw seven members of Putin’s delegation thrown out for unknowingly breaking protocol by entering before the “Supreme Leader.”
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 20
Ukraine's Use of Western Weapons on Russian Soil Becomes a Gamechanger Within Hours of US Approval
By Alisa Orlova
Jun. 23
Hello ‘Liutiy’ UAV – Goodbye Russian Oil Refineries
By Bohdan Tuzov
May. 19

Kyiv Post's chief editor Bohdan Nahaylo spoke to three of the US participants in the recent Black Sea Security Forum, held in Odesa from June 14 to 16, about the Forum's significance and the broader international context. They were: Steven Moore, founder of the Ukraine Freedom Project, who was previously was chief of staff to a Republican member of leadership in the House of Representatives; Chris J. Fussner, US businessman, philanthropist, and Republican representative to the International Democracy Union (IDU); and, Gary Tabach, former US naval officer and NATO Representative in Moscow.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Gamechanger? How F-16s for Ukraine Will Shake-Up Russia's Plans F-16
Gamechanger? How F-16s for Ukraine Will Shake-Up Russia's Plans
By Jason Jay Smart
2d ago
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister EXCLUSIVE NATO
WATCH: Putin Lies About NATO Expansion Promise: ‘Total Nonsense,’ Says Yeltsin’s Foreign Minister
By Jason Jay Smart
May. 22
If We Want to Defeat Putin, We Must Understand What Makes Him Tick
If We Want to Defeat Putin, We Must Understand What Makes Him Tick
By Jason Jay Smart
Jun. 11
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
The Changing Face of Ukraine’s Azov Division Over a Decade of War
By Sergii Kostezh
May. 15
« Previous Gamechanger? How F-16s for Ukraine Will Shake-Up Russia's Plans
Next » Ukraine and Moldova on the Home Stretch to the EU? | Bohdan Nahaylo