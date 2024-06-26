Search

EU Ukraine Moldova

Ukraine and Moldova on the Home Stretch to the EU? | Bohdan Nahaylo

The European Union's decision to open membership talks with Ukraine is a significant political milestone amidst the ongoing war against Russia's invasion.

By TVP World
11h ago
The European Union's decision to open membership talks with Ukraine is a significant political milestone amidst the ongoing war against Russia's invasion. While the process will be lengthy and challenging, this ceremony marks a crucial step in Ukraine's journey toward greater integration with the West and away from Russian influence.

Bohdan Nahaylo, editor-in-chief of Kyiv Post, joined TVP World studio to discuss the implications of this historic move and its implications for Ukraine's future.

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

