Ukraine and Moldova on the Home Stretch to the EU? | Bohdan Nahaylo

The European Union's decision to open membership talks with Ukraine is a significant political milestone amidst the ongoing war against Russia's invasion. While the process will be lengthy and challenging, this ceremony marks a crucial step in Ukraine's journey toward greater integration with the West and away from Russian influence.
Bohdan Nahaylo, editor-in-chief of Kyiv Post, joined TVP World studio to discuss the implications of this historic move and its implications for Ukraine's future.
