In a stunning turn of events, the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad, a key ally of Moscow, has fallen to rebel forces, dealing a severe blow to Russia's image as a global powerbroker. This unexpected development has exposed the limitations of Russia's military reach, particularly as its offensive in Ukraine continues to drain resources and manpower.

The lightning-fast rebel offensive, which took less than two weeks to topple the Assad regime, caught the Kremlin off guard. Russian news agencies report that Assad has been granted asylum in Moscow, fleeing a capital now under rebel control. This rapid collapse has left Russia scrambling to secure its strategic interests in the region, including its naval base in Tartus and airbase in Hmeimim.

People in Damascus celebrate on December 9, 2024, after Islamist-led rebels declared that they have taken the Syrian capital in a lightning offensive, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)

Ruslan Pukhov, in an opinion piece for the Russian daily Kommersant, bluntly stated, “Moscow does not have sufficient military forces, resources, influence and authority to intervene effectively by force outside the former Soviet Union,” per AFP. This assessment has become increasingly evident since 2022, as Russia's “protracted” offensive in Ukraine has significantly depleted its military capabilities.

Despite attempts to intervene with air strikes in late November, Russia's response was notably limited. Political analyst Fyodor Lukyanov told AFP, “Attempts to maintain (Assad) would have ended in failure anyway. Russia has other priorities now, and resources are not infinite.”

The fall of Assad has forced Moscow into an awkward position, conducting “negotiations” with rebel groups it previously targeted to ensure the safety of its citizens and embassy staff. Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin stated, “This is now the main goal — to ensure the safety of our people.”

The potential loss of Russia's military bases in Syria could have far-reaching consequences. R. Clarke Cooper, a research fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, warned, “The damage to Moscow's ability to maneuver in Africa and the Mediterranean may have a strategic impact on Russian influence across the world.”