In the two weeks since Ukraine launched its Aug. 6 cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk region the area occupied by Kyiv’s forces has continued to expand to more than 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) and a large number of Moscow’s troops are in danger of becoming encircled.

During an initial Aug. 7 meeting where Putin categorized Ukraine’s actions as a “large provocation,” he spent less than five minutes on the subject before moving on to other agenda items. Then on Aug. 12 during an emergency meeting, he demanded his forces should “squeeze the enemy out” of the region, accused the West of masterminding the invasion and promised that Ukraine’s forces would suffer a “worthy response.”

Since then, he has not addressed the issue publicly, instead for more than a week he has left it to others to deal with the crisis while his diary has been filled with the mundane and some might argue frivolous activities, that a peacetime leader might expect to endure.

President Putin’s official activities over the last week.

A review of his official website lists 21 events that have taken up Putin’s time during the period Aug. 13 -20. Let’s look at the highlights:

Aug. 13

Meeting with the President of the State of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, to discuss Russian-Palestinian relations and the situation in the Middle East.

Aug. 14

Greeted the President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the country’s national Independence Day holiday.

Met with Alexei Besprozvannykh, the acting Governor of the Kaliningrad Region to discuss the region’s socioeconomic development.

Aug. 15

Sent a message of greetings to the President and Prime Minster of India on India’s national Independence Day holiday.

Telephone conversation with Shavkat Mirziyoyev the President of Uzbekistan to discuss development of aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Working meeting with Acting Governor of the Tula Region Dmitry Milyayev, at which the President was briefed on regional support measures for participants in the special military operation and their families.

Aug. 16

Meeting with permanent members of Russia’s Security Council to discuss new tactical solutions implemented in the course of the special military operation.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu, Presidential Aide Nikolai Patrushev, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.

Sent a message of greetings to the participants, organizers, and guests of the Origins National Youth Historical and Cultural Forum.

Aug. 17 – 19

State visit to Azerbaijan, activities included:

Formal and informal meetings with the President and First Vice President of Azerbaijan, which included the exchange of signed intergovernmental agreements and other documents.

Laying a wreath at Heydar Aliyev’s grave in the Alley of Honor in Baku.

Laying a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument in Baku.

Visit to Baku White City, are-development of the eastern part of the capital of Azerbaijan.

Visit to the Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral

Aug 20

Visited to the Agro 07 horticultural farm in the village of Germenchik in Kabardino-Balkaria that specialises in the cultivation and processing of fruits and vegetables, primarily apples.

Laid flowers at the memorial housed in School No. 1 in Beslan, in which 330 people including over 180 children were killed and 750 injured in the September 2004 hostage crisis.

Putin’s activities over the period since the start of Ukraine’s attack into the Kursk region is another example of how Putin seems to distance himself from critical situations. By suggesting that it is “business as usual,” he downplays the seriousness of the situation. By leaving the responsibility for dealing with the situation he can disavow any accountability if and when things go wrong.