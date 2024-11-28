The fact that Poland and Ukraine share a close friendship does not mean that their relations are free of disputes. One of these is the unresolved issue of the Volhynia massacres of 1943. The Polish side has long demanded the exhumation and commemoration of civilian victims of Ukrainian nationalist forces. The lack of resolution on this matter has led to growing social frustration and numerous political tensions between the two countries. However, Tuesday’s events offer a glimmer of hope for resolving this situation.

“Ukraine will not block the exhumation of Volhynia massacre victims. Our ministers are beginning work on the details…” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on the X platform on Tuesday evening. This addresses an unresolved issue from 81 years ago that has persistently poisoned the political climate between Warsaw and Kyiv.

The events referred to in Poland as the “Volhynia massacre” and considered an ethnic cleansing have been commonly seen in Ukraine as a local ethnic conflict. According to various estimates, over 100,000 people lost their lives, including Poles, members of mixed Polish-Ukrainian families, and Ukrainians who tried to save their Polish neighbors.

Despite the close and developing modern relationship between Poland and Ukraine, the lack of resolution on this matter has caused growing frustration among Poles. Volhynia has entered the political mainstream, becoming a central topic of debate. The issue reached such prominence that Poland, through statements by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, warned that without progress on this matter, Ukraine’s accession to the European Union would not be possible.

Russia’s propaganda machinery has also exploited this issue to incite tensions between the two nations. For several months, media leaks in Poland had hinted at a breakthrough, and indeed, that is what happened at the political level.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, during a press conference, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, and Poland’s Foreign Minister, Radosław Sikorski, announced that “Ukraine confirms that there are no obstacles for Polish state institutions and private entities, in cooperation with the relevant Ukrainian institutions, to carry out search and exhumation work on the territory of Ukraine.”

Has the breakthrough already happened?

Despite promising words, Poland will await real actions and tangible results. “A breakthrough will occur when exhumations begin, although it would be difficult to expect one without a political declaration. The statement is the result of efforts by both Polish diplomacy and Minister Sybiha, who must have worked to persuade Polonoskeptics in the Ukrainian administration,” Dr. Łukasz Adamski, historian and deputy director of the Mieroszewski Centre, told Kyiv Post. “This declaration had to be consulted with President Zelensky,” he added.

Given the dynamics of the situation, achieving such an agreement was no small feat. Undoubtedly, the growing mutual distrust between the two nations hindered progress. Poland’s political mainstream, encompassing both the current ruling coalition and the opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, began addressing the issue using the rhetoric of the far-right Confederation party.

The approaching presidential elections in May 2025 further complicate the atmosphere. PiS, the largest opposition party, supports Karol Nawrocki, head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), as its candidate. The IPN has previously submitted requests to begin searches and exhumations of victims, which have remained unanswered.

While it is understandable that this topic holds significant importance in Poland, it is also clear that for Ukraine, it is a lesser priority. It’s difficult to place historical disputes on the front pages when the country is grappling with war and the associated crises – energy, demographic and economic.

The principle of reciprocity

Although Polish-Ukrainian relations are viewed as twofold from Warsaw’s perspective – support for Ukraine is separated from mutual disputes – the issue of commemorating the victims of Volhynia remains profoundly significant for Poles.

A genuine breakthrough on this front would undoubtedly yield positive outcomes. However, it is essential to remember the diplomatic principle of reciprocity. Ukrainian historical memory of the First Polish Republic, World War II, and subsequent years also harbors grievances against Poland. There were periods when Polish administration discriminated against the Ukrainian population, retaliatory actions occurred during World War II, and mass resettlements followed its conclusion.

“I wouldn’t rule out a gesture from Warsaw as well. It would certainly be beneficial. It could help neutralize anti-Polish voices in Kyiv and demonstrate that Poland respects all victims of oppression and war, not only those of Polish nationality. This wouldn’t resolve all historical tensions but would certainly address some of them,” says Łukasz Adamski. Establishing Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland would undoubtedly enhance Warsaw’s credibility as a partner.

Polish-Ukrainian relations continue to evolve dynamically at the societal, economic, cultural, and security levels. However, politically, they remain cyclical. A breakthrough in addressing historical memory would significantly aid both societies and states in forging a closer alliance in these unpredictable times.