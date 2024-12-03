Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Keith Kellogg was nominated on Wednesday by US President-elect Donald Trump as his official White House envoy to facilitate the end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – leading to a collective sigh of relief from some experts in Kyiv.

Ukraine has been waiting to learn who would be tapped to liaise with its beleaguered government during Trump’s second term after the president-elect campaigned on a platform of ushering a swift end to the Ukraine war. Many have been anxious to know whether the new point person would have experience in the region or pre-existing ideas about how the war might end, as some of Trump’s other recent adviser picks.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Keith Kellogg (R) after announcing him as chief of staff to national security adviser US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

Advertisement

In Kellogg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gets a seasoned war veteran and American patriot who appears unlikely to completely abandon US allies or kowtow to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s demands.

“I am encouraged by Trump’s choice of Gen. Kellogg,” former congressional chief of staff and Republican strategist Steven Moore told Kyiv Post. “He is a former commander of the Special Operations Command in Europe, and he has been to wartime Ukraine [after Russia’s full-scale invasion] so he is quite familiar with the situation at the front and the threat Russia poses.”

Other Topics of Interest Foreign Troops May Be Deployed to Ukraine to Monitor Potential Ceasefire: Reports Radio Liberty revealed that discussions are underway about deploying French and British troops to monitor a potential demarcation line as one possible scenario.

The retired general, 80, served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War as an adviser to the Cambodian Army and later as the Commander of Special Operations Command of Europe (SOCEUR), commander during the US invasion of Panama, and a transitional officer in Iraq. He was inside the Pentagon when it was attacked on Sept. 11 and served as former Vice President Mike Pence’s National Security Adviser during Trump’s first term in office.

Advertisement

In comments made to Fox News on Nov. 22, less than a week before Trump named him as the incoming administration’s chief negotiator with Kyiv and Moscow, Kellogg said the US needed to call Russia’s bluff and confront the Putin regime with American resolve, and that as long as hostilities are in progress, US military and political support to Ukraine should be beefed up.

Kellogg’s previous takes on Russia and Ukraine were stronger still. Following a January 2023 visit to Ukraine at the head of a US delegation, Kellogg told Congress that Russia could not be negotiated with and that Ukraine’s only path to security was the defeat of Russia on the battlefield.

“Here is what I think the end game is. I think that evicting the Russians from Ukraine, I think they’ve got the [capability] to do it, the Ukrainians, with their fighting spirit, as long as we give them the kit,” he said at the time.

Advertisement

US President Donald Trump (C) announces US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser and Keith Kellogg (R) as McMaster's chief of staff at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP)

His plan for ending the war, published in April by the America First Policy Institute, a think tank founded in 2021 to promote former US President Donald Trump’s public policy agenda according to Axios, also emphasized strengthening Ukraine’s position as a means to bolster the US.

“By enabling Ukraine to negotiate from a position of strength while also communicating to Russia the consequences if it fails to abide by future peace talk conditions, the United States could implement a negotiated end-state with terms aligned with US and Ukrainian interests,” he wrote alongside co-author Fred Fleitz, a former National Security Adviser under Trump.

“Part of this negotiated end-state should include provisions in which we establish a long-term security architecture for Ukraine’s defense that focuses on bilateral security defense. Including this in a Russia-Ukraine peace deal offers a path toward long-term peace in the region and a means of preventing future hostilities between the two nations.”

Advertisement

But that does not mean that Zelensky has found the perfect ally in Kellogg. The general’s proposed plan includes making concessions to Russia regarding denying Ukraine membership in NATO in exchange for a more favorable ceasefire deal to end the war.