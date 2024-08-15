War
Ukraine
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Corruption Watch
Opinions
Culture
History
Sports
Cartoons
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
Analysis
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Opinions
Videos
Podcasts
Cartoons
Culture
History
Business Wire
Sports
Classifieds
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
World
Economics
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
EN
UK
EN
UK
War
Ukraine
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
Home
Cartoons
Putin's Dream Has Turned Into a Nightmare
War in Ukraine
Putin
Putin's Dream Has Turned Into a Nightmare
Serhiy Kolyada on the the current mood in the Kremlin bunker.
by
Serhiy Kolyada
| August 15, 2024, 9:58 am
Related topics
NATO
US
Biden
Putin
Lukashenko
Tanks
Bakhmut
Budanov
Content
COPY LINK
Copied!
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press
Ctrl + Enter
Contact Us
Please leave your suggestions or corrections here
Cancel
Send
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
Read Next
War in Ukraine
Rasshist Kharkiv Offensive Stalls
By Serhiy Kolyada
May. 24
Putin
'Tsar' Putin Goes Groveling to Beijing Again
By Serhiy Kolyada
May. 16
Putin
Beware The Ides of March!
By Serhiy Kolyada
Mar. 6
Putin
Putin' on a Show for the Naive and Ignorant
By Serhiy Kolyada
Feb. 13
Sponsored content
« Previous
Eurotopics: Kursk Offensive - How Will Moscow React?
Next »
Tuareg Rebels in Mali Reject Ukraine Assistance Claims
POPULAR
Ukrainian Drone Catches Russian ‘Tuna’
HUR's MAGURA V5 marine drones took out a Russian KS 701 “Tunets” patrol boat near occupied Crimea.
By Jeremy Dirac
Aug. 10
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Fighter Jets, Helicopters and Ammo Depots Hit in Ukraine Attack on Russia's Military Airfield
By Alisa Orlova
Aug. 9
back to top