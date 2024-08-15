To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
Read Next
Rasshist Kharkiv Offensive Stalls War in Ukraine
Rasshist Kharkiv Offensive Stalls
By Serhiy Kolyada
May. 24
'Tsar' Putin Goes Groveling to Beijing Again Putin
'Tsar' Putin Goes Groveling to Beijing Again
By Serhiy Kolyada
May. 16
Beware The Ides of March! Putin
Beware The Ides of March!
By Serhiy Kolyada
Mar. 6
Putin' on a Show for the Naive and Ignorant Putin
Putin' on a Show for the Naive and Ignorant
By Serhiy Kolyada
Feb. 13
Sponsored content
« Previous Eurotopics: Kursk Offensive - How Will Moscow React?
Next » Tuareg Rebels in Mali Reject Ukraine Assistance Claims