Home
Cartoons
Zelensky Repeating Ukraine's Main Message
Top News
Zelensky Repeating Ukraine's Main Message
Serhiy Kolyada on what Ukraine is still bravely waiting for.
by
Serhiy Kolyada
| September 8, 2024, 10:07 am
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
