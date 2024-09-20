War
Ukraine
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Corruption Watch
Opinions
Culture
History
Sports
Cartoons
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
Analysis
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Opinions
Videos
Podcasts
Cartoons
Culture
History
Business Wire
Sports
Classifieds
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
World
Economics
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
EN
UK
EN
UK
War
Ukraine
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
Home
Cartoons
Putin - The 'Red Line' Browbeater
Putin
War in Ukraine
Putin - The 'Red Line' Browbeater
Serhii Kolyada on the manic Russian bully constantly seeing red.
by
Serhiy Kolyada
| September 20, 2024, 11:23 am
Related topics
Lukashenko
2022 In Review
War in Ukraine
Kremlin
Kadyrov
Nuclear weapons
Content
COPY LINK
Copied!
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press
Ctrl + Enter
Contact Us
Please leave your suggestions or corrections here
Cancel
Send
Serhiy Kolyada
Serhiy Kolyada is a Ukrainian cartoonist and a book illustrator. Lives and works in Kyiv. He participates in many art shows and fairs, works at animation studios, and different magazines and papers.
Read Next
War in Ukraine
Ukraine Restricts Telegram Use for Government and Military Officials
By Kyiv Post
16m ago
War in Ukraine
Russian Air Force Bombs Ukrainian Nursing Home, Kremlin Crosshairs Move to Region by Kursk
By Stefan Korshak
2h ago
War in Ukraine
Zelensky Says Hopes Biden Will Support His Plan to End War With Russia
By AFP
4h ago
War in Ukraine
EU Plans to Loan Ukraine 35 bn Euros Backed by Russian Assets
By AFP
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous
Super Smog Smothers Kyiv
Next »
British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 19 September 2024
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11
Romanian F-16s Give Free Pass to Kremlin Kamikaze Drone in NATO Skies – ‘No Legal Way to Shoot’
By Stefan Korshak
Sep. 11
back to top