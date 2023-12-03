Latest

Opera Defying the Russian Invasion
Music
Dec. 3, 2023
Opera Defying the Russian Invasion
An Italian music and ballet producer living in Kryvyi Rih has found fertile artistic ground and fulfillment in various Ukrainian cities, notwithstanding the war.
By Ugo Poletti
How a Burning 'Phoenix' Put Ukraine Centre Stage at Burning Man EXCLUSIVE
Art
Sep. 8, 2023
How a Burning 'Phoenix' Put Ukraine Centre Stage at Burning Man
Ukrainian Artist Oleksiy Say tells Kyiv Post in an exclusive interview about the moment at the iconic Burning Man Festival in Nevada.
By Anya Korzun
Six Ways Ukraine is Winning: How Kyiv's Music Scene Survived Bombs and Blackouts
Kyiv
Feb. 25, 2023
Six Ways Ukraine is Winning: How Kyiv's Music Scene Survived Bombs and Blackouts
In a country at war, the simple club night has become a symbol of resistance, a source of mental rejuvenation and even a way to help bring victory closer.
By Anna Neplii, Denys Martynov
Ukraine’s Eurovision 2023 Hopeful: "The World Must Hear Us" EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2022
Ukraine’s Eurovision 2023 Hopeful: "The World Must Hear Us"
Maryna Krut, who is participating in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 National Selection this year, shared her dreams and future plans in a frank conversation with Kyiv Post.
By Alisa Orlova
Gogol Bordello’s New Album: Solidarity, Support, Help EXCLUSIVE
Music
Oct. 26, 2022
Gogol Bordello’s New Album: Solidarity, Support, Help
It was back in mid-September that the famous American rock band Gogol Bordello, which invented and implemented its own musical style, gypsy punk, announced the release of a new studio album entitled S
By Oleh Chornyy
Liverpool to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Behalf of Ukraine
Music
Oct. 8, 2022
Liverpool to Host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Behalf of Ukraine
The English city of Liverpool, will hold the 2023 Eurovision song contest, the BBC announced on Friday, after Britain stepped in to host the event due to the war in Ukraine. “It’s Liverpool, 13th May,
By AFP
Ukraine’s Haunting Melodies Inspire Prolific Artist
Music
Sep. 3, 2022
Ukraine’s Haunting Melodies Inspire Prolific Artist
Prolific artist, musician, composer, and singer Roman Turovsky was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and emigrated to New York with his family at 18. The son of prominent artist Mikhail Turovsky, Roman was immer
By Zorianna Kit
“Whatever Happened”: British Support for Ukraine Through Art
Music
Jul. 14, 2022
“Whatever Happened”: British Support for Ukraine Through Art
The terrible invasion of Ukraine shook the hearts of people from around the world. Many people want to help and express their support for Ukrainians. People try to help in different ways, depending on
By Anna Neplii
Scandal Hits Ukraine’s Eurovision 2022 Candidate
Music
Feb. 14, 2022
Scandal Hits Ukraine’s Eurovision 2022 Candidate
Alina Pash, Ukraine’s Eurovision 2022 candidate, who only recently won the right to compete for Ukraine with her song “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” is facing a possible disqualification, after alle
By Daryna Kolomiiets
Ukrainian Nastia, Artbat duo land on world’s best DJs list EXCLUSIVE
Music
Oct. 29, 2021
Ukrainian Nastia, Artbat duo land on world’s best DJs list
DJ Nastia and Artbat duo have done it again. The U.K.’s DJ Magazine, also known as DJ Mag, released its annual Top 100 Alternative DJs list, with the Ukrainian musicians in the rankings for the second
By Elina Kent
Eurovision: Top 50 Eurovision songs in history
Music
May. 23, 2021
Eurovision: Top 50 Eurovision songs in history
Dutch broadcaster NPO ran an international poll to discover Europe’s favourite Eurovision Song Contest entries ever. The general public has been voting on all 1,562 songs that have made it to the show
By Eurovision
UK band Coldplay brings Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ to Kyiv EXCLUSIVE
Music
Mar. 13, 2020
UK band Coldplay brings Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ to Kyiv
Ukraine’s capital has once again turned into a dystopia in the music video of a famous band. This time, Kyiv was featured in the British rock band Coldplay’s cinematic video for their single “Trouble
By Daryna Antoniuk
Washington Post: France nominated a gay French Moroccan for Eurovision
Music
Mar. 12, 2019
Washington Post: France nominated a gay French Moroccan for Eurovision
PARIS — The flight to Tel Aviv was preparing for takeoff when Bilal Hassani, France’s Eurovision nominee, accepted a handset from the flight attendants. Read the full story here.
By Washington Post
Ukraine’s Maruv wins Eurovision national selection, sparking controversy (VIDEO) EXCLUSIVE
Music
Feb. 24, 2019
Ukraine’s Maruv wins Eurovision national selection, sparking controversy (VIDEO)
Pop singer Maruv has won Ukraine’s nomination to represent the country in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. There’s just one problem: her Russian concerts put her candidacy at risk. With a provocat
By Natalia Datskevych
AFP: Eurovision host Ukraine issues stamp with 2016 winner Jamala
Music
May. 4, 2017
AFP: Eurovision host Ukraine issues stamp with 2016 winner Jamala
Ukraine’s postal service on May 4 announced the issue of a stamp honouring 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala as the country gears up to host this year’s televised song competition in Kyiv. Read more here.
By Agence France-Presse
Bookmakers already taking bets on Eurovision 2017 winner EXCLUSIVE
Music
Mar. 6, 2017
Bookmakers already taking bets on Eurovision 2017 winner
The Eurovision Song Contest is a fabulous show, with sparkling outfits, catchy music, and the excitement and drama of the voting for the winner. But for gamblers, the event has a financial element. Bo
By Nataliya Trach