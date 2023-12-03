Latest
Music
Dec. 3, 2023
An Italian music and ballet producer living in Kryvyi Rih has found fertile artistic ground and fulfillment in various Ukrainian cities, notwithstanding the war.
Art
Sep. 8, 2023
Ukrainian Artist Oleksiy Say tells Kyiv Post in an exclusive interview about the moment at the iconic Burning Man Festival in Nevada.
Kyiv
Feb. 25, 2023
In a country at war, the simple club night has become a symbol of resistance, a source of mental rejuvenation and even a way to help bring victory closer.
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2022
Maryna Krut, who is participating in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 National Selection this year, shared her dreams and future plans in a frank conversation with Kyiv Post.
Music
Oct. 26, 2022
It was back in mid-September that the famous American rock band Gogol Bordello, which invented and implemented its own musical style, gypsy punk, announced the release of a new studio album entitled S
Music
Oct. 8, 2022
The English city of Liverpool, will hold the 2023 Eurovision song contest, the BBC announced on Friday, after Britain stepped in to host the event due to the war in Ukraine. “It’s Liverpool, 13th May,
Music
Sep. 3, 2022
Prolific artist, musician, composer, and singer Roman Turovsky was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, and emigrated to New York with his family at 18. The son of prominent artist Mikhail Turovsky, Roman was immer
Music
Jul. 14, 2022
The terrible invasion of Ukraine shook the hearts of people from around the world. Many people want to help and express their support for Ukrainians. People try to help in different ways, depending on
Music
Feb. 14, 2022
Alina Pash, Ukraine’s Eurovision 2022 candidate, who only recently won the right to compete for Ukraine with her song “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” is facing a possible disqualification, after alle
Music
Oct. 29, 2021
DJ Nastia and Artbat duo have done it again. The U.K.’s DJ Magazine, also known as DJ Mag, released its annual Top 100 Alternative DJs list, with the Ukrainian musicians in the rankings for the second
Music
May. 23, 2021
Dutch broadcaster NPO ran an international poll to discover Europe’s favourite Eurovision Song Contest entries ever. The general public has been voting on all 1,562 songs that have made it to the show
Music
Mar. 13, 2020
Ukraine’s capital has once again turned into a dystopia in the music video of a famous band. This time, Kyiv was featured in the British rock band Coldplay’s cinematic video for their single “Trouble
Music
Mar. 12, 2019
PARIS — The flight to Tel Aviv was preparing for takeoff when Bilal Hassani, France’s Eurovision nominee, accepted a handset from the flight attendants. Read the full story here.
Music
Feb. 24, 2019
Pop singer Maruv has won Ukraine’s nomination to represent the country in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. There’s just one problem: her Russian concerts put her candidacy at risk. With a provocat
Music
May. 4, 2017
Ukraine’s postal service on May 4 announced the issue of a stamp honouring 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala as the country gears up to host this year’s televised song competition in Kyiv. Read more here.
Music
Mar. 6, 2017
The Eurovision Song Contest is a fabulous show, with sparkling outfits, catchy music, and the excitement and drama of the voting for the winner. But for gamblers, the event has a financial element. Bo