Sidebar Stories – In the vein of “literature is news that stays news,” Kyiv Post presents some not necessarily factual narratives that offer added insight into Ukraine’s realities.

The prices at Wunderbar, like the pothole outside, always felt like they would be there forever.

Back in the day, before COVID-19 and Russia’s full-scale invasion, a shot of homemade tincture cost a mere 50 cents, despite the bar’s prime location just two blocks uphill from Maidan Nezalezhnosti in the very heart of Kyiv.

Whilst the pothole endured, Wunderbar’s prices eventually crept up. That is until now, with Saturday Oct. 26 marking the last day of business as the bar cements its place in history as part of life in Ukraine.

Cocktails, flames and a wrench

Like its sister bar Palata No. 6 – which closed a few weeks ago, or so I heard – Wunderbar’s vibe was always that of an underground dive bar catering to those seeking a good bargain above all else.

Both bars adopted a hospital theme, with staff dressed in scrubs. The idea came from Anton Chekhov’s novel called Ward No. 6 (“Palata No. 6” in Russian) about a mental asylum, which presumably explains the uniform.

Back in the day, both bars also had a “special cocktail” where you would put on a straitjacket and a helmet. The bartender would then set the helmet on fire, and you would be forced to down the three cocktails in front of you. Between each drink, the bartender would batter your helmet with a wrench, a beer keg, or whatever they could lay their hands on.

The ritual reached its crescendo when the bartender sipped a mouthful of clear spirit, then pulled the helmet close and spat at the flame, creating a trail of fire across the ceiling.

Just to confirm I did not make any of this up, here’s a photo from back in the day.