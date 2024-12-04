The residents of the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv have lived under constant threat of attack from Russia. Since the first days of Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion this large city, located just about 35 kilometers from the Russian border, has experienced massive destruction unlike any other major city in Ukraine, according to its mayor, Ihor Terekhov, in an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post. Kharkiv is one of Ukraine’s largest cities, historically playing an important role as a cultural, scientific, and industrial center and, until 1934, the capital of the Ukrainian SSR. As a result of its proximity to the border, the city has found itself on the front line of the Russian invasion, often subjected to bombardments and attacks. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. Advertisement Currently, the most significant threat comes from S-300 missiles, which reach Kharkiv in just 40-45 seconds, leaving no time to take shelter. A guided aerial bomb (FAB) takes approximately 3-4 minutes to reach the city after launch: “It's still a limited time, but it exists,” said Terekhov.

Also, the latest drones, carrying several kilograms of explosives, are incredibly dangerous. "When missiles or drones strike energy facilities, it immediately affects all aspects of life: water, heating, transportation," he said. However, the city has adapted to these new realities: there are over 3,000 shelters, including 30 metro stations, which play a crucial role in protecting the city's citizens. The mayor recalls that during the first days of the full-scale invasion, more than 160,000 people were sheltering at metro stations around the clock.

This morning's Russian strike on Kharkiv injured at least 23 people. The air raid alert was not active at the time of the attack. pic.twitter.com/U4k7lJ6Bb0 — Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) November 25, 2024

"We provide them with everything they needed and were prepared for attacks, but we don't want to go through this again," the mayor confessed, adding that "we are not considering evacuation from Kharkiv at all. "For me personally, the most important thing is to fight for every Kharkiv resident," Terekhov said. The city canceled taxes for entrepreneurs and made public transport free. "Everyone who makes coffee, repairs, manufactures, or sells deserves great respect. Thanks to these people, Kharkiv is still alive." Despite the constant danger from the enemy, Kharkiv's population is actually increasing: "Today, Kharkiv hosts 1.2 million residents, including 202,506 internally displaced persons," Terekhov reported. He explains that Kharkiv mostly receives displaced people from the occupied regions and areas of active combat. This includes residents of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. The mayor expressed confidence that after the war, Kharkiv's population will grow significantly. According to him, the city authorities are already working on a long-term development plan, focusing on the future. "We expect that after the war, Kharkiv will have a population of 2.5 million people. We see Kharkiv as a powerful scientific, educational, and economic center, which will attract even more residents," Terekhov said. Despite the war, the city is actively rebuilding. "Today, our losses from Russia's aggression amount to €10 billion ($ 10.47 billion), but we are not waiting for the war to end. We are restoring critical infrastructure, buildings, educational institutions, energy, heating, and water supply. It's tough, but we're doing it because people need normal living conditions." Kharkiv is also working on creating an energy island to reduce dependence on central systems that are constantly targeted by the enemy. According to Terekhov, foreign equipment is being used, and the decentralization of energy supply is being implemented.

Captured this short video of Kharkiv to remind you how beautiful and resilient the city remains, despite Russia’s daily brutal attacks pic.twitter.com/GfuNzPDw1j — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) September 22, 2024

The goal is to make the city more autonomous and protected from energy attacks. Although Kharkiv's own energy generation has been destroyed, new infrastructure will ensure stable electricity supply even in the most difficult conditions. Terekhov acknowledgeded the importance of support from Western countries and international organizations, which are helping the city recover. He noted that cooperation with partners allows the realization of ambitious infrastructure projects, including the energy island and the new master plan. The city is working on its new master plan in cooperation with top experts from Oxford and Harvard. "We see Kharkiv as a powerful scientific, educational, and technological hub. Already today, we are building an energy island, a decentralized supply system, and even modern electric transportation," Terekhov said. Kharkiv will become the first city in Ukraine to feature the latest models of electric bus. According to Terekhov, even during the war, the city is actively updating its public transport, including purchasing rolling stock for and expanding the metro system. Kharkiv aims to be a leader in implementing innovative solutions, even in difficult conditions. The mayor also emphasized the importance of preserving and developing universities, which are key to the city's revival as an intellectual center. The war has had a significant impact on the educational process, but the city authorities plan to create conditions for the return of students and faculty. Before the war, Kharkiv was also known for its universities, including the V. N. Karazin Kharkiv National University, and its vibrant cultural life. Terekhov noted that the city's main task after the war will be to attract young people through modern opportunities for education, work, and living. He envisages Kharkiv as a city that will become attractive to talented people from all over Ukraine and the world.

We visited Kharkiv. It is close to the Russian border and shelled daily.



I expected the city to feel destroyed and abandoned. But the opposite is true. While the signs of missiles damage are everywhere, the city is clean and livable. I’d say cozy. And so many kids. 1/ pic.twitter.com/8ygi7TiT5a — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) May 21, 2023