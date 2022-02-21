The Russian Committee of Soldiers Mothers has reported on the poor conditions in which over 100 young Russian soldiers are currently living in. It says that the soldiers have been there almost a week. The report, dated Feb. 20, says the Committee of Soldiers Mothers has confirmed the claims made by local residents in the village of Vesyolaya Lopan, Belgorod Region in Russia, and that they are accurate. Belgorod Region borders Kharkiv Region in the east of Ukraine.

The locals reported that the men are at Dolbino railway station, which is near their village, and consist of soldiers with conscripts interspersed, more than 100 men in total, from the Taman and Kantemirovskaya divisions.