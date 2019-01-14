In 2014 and 2015, the French national and Afghanistan war veteran Victor Alfonso Lenta was in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region where he, with a handful of compatriots, worked to establish a so-called “Légion Française à Donbass” – or French Donbas Legion. They trained and fought alongside Russian forces and their proxies, while working to attract other foreign “volunteers,” during some of the bloodiest episodes of Russia’s hybrid war against Ukraine. could be interesting for you: Find the most current war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s daily news reports published today. Back then, Lenta briefly became the darling of pro-Russian broadcasters and interviewers, often telling Russian-language outlets that he and his comrades were defending Donbas civilians from what he called “Ukrainian terror” and “fascist aggression.” He admitted to fighting Ukrainian soldiers and called on more foreign volunteers to come and do the same. In photos shared of Lenta online at the time, his weapon of choice seemed to be a high-powered sniper rifle. In one such interview, Lenta boasted that his Russian comrades in Donbas called him the commandant, or commander. “It’s a great human and military experience – you have to live it,” he told an RT journalist (in French) in 2015, urging more foreign volunteers to head to eastern Ukraine. “So you are not planning to return to your country?” another Russian interviewer had asked Lenta, a few months earlier in 2014. “France supported the decision of Kyiv to conduct the so-called ‘anti-terrorist’ operations,” he replied. “It turns out, that under French law, we can easily be considered terrorists and will undergo trial (if we return).”

Victor Lenta (first, bottom right) is pictured holding his sniper rifle alongside other members of his heavily armed volunteer “Légion Française” in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The photo, from autumn 2014 that was posted to Twitter, was taken during a lull in hostilities at a period of intense fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian proxy forces, backed by international volunteers.

French anti-government protests Today, Lenta is back in France and living freely, having taken what he describes as his anti-globalist, anti-NATO struggle to the streets of Paris. No action against him has been taken by the French authorities. On Jan. 12, he was spotted at the front of a Paris march, decorated in French war medals and military beret, having taken on a self-styled “head of security” role for the Gilets Jaunes, or “Yellow Jackets” protest movement. Yellow Jacket protests have spread across France since November 2018 as some French citizens have called for economic reforms amid rising fuel prices, high costs of living and recent, unpopular tax reforms. While mostly peaceful, parts of the movement have been hijacked by a violent, anti-establishment minority that have wreaked havoc in French cities, particularly the capital, as fringe groups clashed with police, looted businesses and caused billions of euros worth of property damage. Some observers have said there’s evidence that demonstrates a level of Russian interference or opportunism at work throughout the French protests. Russian-backed rebels favor the far-right Strong pro-Russian sentiment, opposition to NATO and the EU, as well as support for the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, or DPR – a terrorist organization according to the Ukrainian government in Kyiv – has spread among France’s far-right groups in recent years, and they in turn have infiltrated the country’s Yellow Jacket protest movements. Victor Lenta, for his part, has strong ties to extreme, ultra-nationalist, far-right groups that also attract people who favor the Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine. According to French newspaper reports from 2014, as a member of the far-right bloc Identitaire de Toulouse, Lenta, allegedly referred to as “uncle Adolf” by his comrades, took part in multiple “ratonnades” – racist attacks, in English – that included the alleged firebombing of a mosque while he was a soldier based in Carcassonne, southern France, in 2008. Later, according to French newspaper La Depeche, Lenta and his comrades would boast online of having had their far-right group – founded in Belgrade, Serbia – recruited by the so-called DPR to attract and train European soldiers to fight against Ukraine in the Donbas. Now, having caused chaos in eastern Ukraine, some European fighters who have returned home could have brought their violent, anti-European ideas with them. Russian proxies in Paris? In November, videos were shared across social media that were alleged to show Russian-speaking looters, along with French-speaking rioters, in masks and black clothing ransacking shops in Paris as protests descended into violence. While some observers at the time said the alleged rioters in the videos were using Russian phrases, others have disputed this and said they were not. At other Paris protests in early December, men known to be members of French far-right groups with ties to Russian proxies in the Donbas were photographed displaying flags of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, or DPR. Ukrainian journalists from the UNIAN news agency identified at least three French men at yellow vest protests who had ties to the DPR, and said they had also visited the Donbas during recent hostilities. On Dec. 8, a spike in Russian language social media accounts – some 600, according to French authorities – with links to the Kremlin or Russian troll factories posting messages with “giletsjaunes” hashtags, prompted investigators to open an official probe into a possible Kremlin hijacking of the protests, France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The Hamilton 68 Dashboard is a website that tracks accounts on Twitter that echo Kremlin messaging. Hashtags in usage on Dec. 8, at the height of recent yellow vest protests, are shown in this graphic. Photo: Twitter.