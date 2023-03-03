The head of Chechnya and Putin's main ally might be terminally ill with severe kidney problems, Kazakh journalist Azamat Maytanov reported citing his own sources. Ramzan Kadyrov has been a despotic, pro-Kremlin leader of the Chechen Republic since 2007 and an outspoken foe of Ukraine.

"There is information that the chief nephrologist of the UAE, Dr. Yasin Ibrahim El-Shahat, a well-known doctor with 30 years of experience, has arrived in Grozny," Maytanov wrote on his Telegram.

"His area of expertise lies in nephrology, dialysis, transplantation, glomerulonephritis, and acute renal failure. Kadyrov is allegedly very bad and has serious kidney problems."

"According to Akhmed Zakayev (the representative of the Ichkerian Cabinet in exile), Kadyrov is ill and has already become a drug addict. He claims that some kind of energy pills previously supported the overactivity of the head of Chechnya," the Kazakh journalist added.

According to other sources cited by Maytanov, Kadyrov was poisoned. Therefore, he does not trust Moscow doctors. Due to illness, according to the journalist, Kadyrov was not at Putin's annual address in the Kremlin.

Kadyrov has been a vocal opponent of Kyiv and supporter of Moscow beginning when Russia invaded Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula following the ousting of former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich in February 2014.

In September 2022, during the current, full-scale invasion he has advocated for Russia to use low-yield nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Putin promoted Kadyrov to Colonel General in the National Guard of Russia last October.