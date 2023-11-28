Latest
Crimea
Nov. 28, 2023
In a recent documentary, Ukraine’s intelligence detailed how they planned and executed the attacks on the Kerch Bridge connecting occupied Crimea and Russia.
Crimea
Nov. 24, 2023
The talks were in response to Russian concerns about the vulnerability of the existing 18-kilometer bridge across the Kerch Strait, that has already been bombed twice by Ukraine.
Crimea
Nov. 22, 2023
The Artan unit, an elite unit formed in the first days of the full-scale invasion, has been involved in various daring operations – including securing Snake Island and Boyko Towers in the Black Sea.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
The author, a renowned aerospace and nuclear engineer, believes it would just take few JASSMs to destroy the Kerch Strait Bridge and isolate the Crimea Peninsula.
EU
Oct. 13, 2023
Amsterdam has punished four Dutch companies and eight individuals for violating EU sanctions by helping to build the controversial Kerch bridge, investigations into three other companies are ongoing.
Russia
Aug. 21, 2023
Ukraine’s intelligence chief Vasyl Maliuk has revealed what he claims to be the details of how the attack on the bridge across the Kerch Strait in October 2022 was carried out.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Ukraine’s campaign to degrade Russian ammunition supplies, which began in May, seemed to have continued on July 19, when an unconfirmed strike touched off epic explosions and mushroom clouds.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal life,” Zelensky said.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Thousands of people are being evacuated in Crimea after a Russian military base and ammo dump were set ablaze. The cause of the fires is currently unknown.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Ukrainian “shaping operations” take out communications hub in key occupied city while Russia ramps up aerial assaults. Defense Minister proposes constitution change to allow allied bases in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jul. 17, 2023
The apparent overnight attack on the “Crimean bridge" has triggered maybe not unexpected amusement among Ukraine’s social media.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 17, 2023
Explosions and an “extraordinary event” have occurred on the Kerch Bridge and at the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s naval base in Sevastopol, including the possible use of Ukraine’s unique naval drones.
Putin
Jul. 17, 2023
Your news for the morning of Monday, July 17 – Day 509 of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.