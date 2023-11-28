Latest

‘Every Russian With a Smartphone Is Our Friend’ – Ukraine Releases Details on Kerch Bridge Strikes
Crimea
Nov. 28, 2023
‘Every Russian With a Smartphone Is Our Friend’ – Ukraine Releases Details on Kerch Bridge Strikes
In a recent documentary, Ukraine’s intelligence detailed how they planned and executed the attacks on the Kerch Bridge connecting occupied Crimea and Russia.
By Leo Chiu
Moscow and Beijing Hold Secret Talks on Crimean Tunnel Project – WP
Crimea
Nov. 24, 2023
Moscow and Beijing Hold Secret Talks on Crimean Tunnel Project – WP
The talks were in response to Russian concerns about the vulnerability of the existing 18-kilometer bridge across the Kerch Strait, that has already been bombed twice by Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Commandos Hint at Kerch Bridge Attack in Daring New Video
Crimea
Nov. 22, 2023
Ukrainian Commandos Hint at Kerch Bridge Attack in Daring New Video
The Artan unit, an elite unit formed in the first days of the full-scale invasion, has been involved in various daring operations – including securing Snake Island and Boyko Towers in the Black Sea.
By Jeremy Dirac
Send JASSMs Air-Launch Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oct. 22, 2023
OPINION: Send JASSMs Air-Launch Cruise Missiles to Ukraine
The author, a renowned aerospace and nuclear engineer, believes it would just take few JASSMs to destroy the Kerch Strait Bridge and isolate the Crimea Peninsula.
By Robert Zubrin
Dutch Companies and Individuals Found Guilty of Helping Russia Build Crimea Bridge
EU
Oct. 13, 2023
Dutch Companies and Individuals Found Guilty of Helping Russia Build Crimea Bridge
Amsterdam has punished four Dutch companies and eight individuals for violating EU sanctions by helping to build the controversial Kerch bridge, investigations into three other companies are ongoing.
By Kyiv Post
Truth of First Attack on Crimean Bridge Finally Revealed – Or Is It?
Russia
Aug. 21, 2023
ANALYSIS: Truth of First Attack on Crimean Bridge Finally Revealed – Or Is It?
Ukraine’s intelligence chief Vasyl Maliuk has revealed what he claims to be the details of how the attack on the bridge across the Kerch Strait in October 2022 was carried out.
By Steve Brown
Suspected Ukrainian Strike Ignites Russian Ammo Dump in Crimea, Fire Rages, Villages Evacuated
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Suspected Ukrainian Strike Ignites Russian Ammo Dump in Crimea, Fire Rages, Villages Evacuated
Ukraine’s campaign to degrade Russian ammunition supplies, which began in May, seemed to have continued on July 19, when an unconfirmed strike touched off epic explosions and mushroom clouds.
By Stefan Korshak
Russia 'Deliberately Targeting Grain Sites After Deal Exit'
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Russia 'Deliberately Targeting Grain Sites After Deal Exit'
“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine, but to everyone in the world who wants a normal life,” Zelensky said.
By AFP
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Budanov Statement on Crimea Base Attack Is Fake News: Ukraine Military Intel
Thousands of people are being evacuated in Crimea after a Russian military base and ammo dump were set ablaze. The cause of the fires is currently unknown.
By Julia Struck, Pete Shmigel
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 19: ‘Tokmak TV Tower Toppled’
War in Ukraine
Jul. 19, 2023
Ukraine Summer Offensive Update for July 19: ‘Tokmak TV Tower Toppled’
Ukrainian “shaping operations” take out communications hub in key occupied city while Russia ramps up aerial assaults. Defense Minister proposes constitution change to allow allied bases in Ukraine
By Pete Shmigel
Attack on Kerch Bridge Sparks Deluge of Ukrainian Memes
War in Ukraine
Jul. 17, 2023
Attack on Kerch Bridge Sparks Deluge of Ukrainian Memes
The apparent overnight attack on the “Crimean bridge" has triggered maybe not unexpected amusement among Ukraine’s social media.
By Kyiv Post
Bridge and Base in Occupied Crimea Go Boom
War in Ukraine
Jul. 17, 2023
Bridge and Base in Occupied Crimea Go Boom
Explosions and an “extraordinary event” have occurred on the Kerch Bridge and at the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s naval base in Sevastopol, including the possible use of Ukraine’s unique naval drones.
By Pete Shmigel
