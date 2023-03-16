Russian mercenary group Wagner has launched a short-lived recruitment drive on PornHub, urging men to “stop masturbating and go to the front.”

The ads, reported on multiple Russian Telegram channels, have already been taken down by the porn site.

The video ad proclaimed: "We are the f*cking greatest private military company in the world, stop masturbating and go to the front!"

Another tagline read: “Take the other barrel in your hand.”

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin – who recently said he wanted to “reboot” his mercenary force “into an army with an ideology” – appears to be a huge fan of the novel recruitment technique, saying in a video: “Putting Wagner PMC ads on porn sites is an excellent idea for our marketers. I fully agree with them.

“Who could disagree with the text of this ad?"

PWC Wagner has been focused on capturing Bakhmut, and Prigozhin has staked his reputation on the capture of the city by his group. However, the Wagner PMC suffered huge losses near Bakhmut and failed to capture the city.

On March 15, the U.S. Institute for the Study of War reported that the Russian offensive slowed down.

"Russian offensive actions have decreased significantly over the last week and noted that daily Russian ground attacks have decreased from 90 to 100 attacks per day to 20 to 29 per day," the report said.

At the same time, British intelligence believes that Prigozhin has lost access to recruitment in Russian prisons due to ongoing disputes with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Prigozhin himself claims that a private military company has stopped the recruitment of prisoners in Russian colonies for the war in Ukraine.