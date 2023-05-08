Kovalev said: “When the special military operation started, I was sure, like many others, that our brave army, the world's second-largest army, would take Kyiv in a week, and we would build a bright future together with the brotherly Ukrainian people!”

Speaking on May 6, Andrey Kovalev, co-chairman of the Moscow Council of Entrepreneurs and founder of the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, lists some of the many military failures suffered by Russia over the last year before complaining about his country’s tanking economy.

A renowned Russian businessman and entertainer has published an extraordinary video, bemoaning that something is going very wrong with Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine.

“It's not the Special Military Operation. It's a horrific war.” says Russian oligarch Andrey Kovalev. Hmm... Looks like they are beginning to suspect something. 😂😂😂 #Russia #Ukraine #RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaIsCollapsing #RussiaIsLosing pic.twitter.com/yIWhzLPfS6

“What was the result? We retreated with heavy losses...” he said. “The Ukrainians sank the Moskva cruiser... They blew up the Crimean Bridge... They hit military facilities deep inside our territories... They bomb Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions non-stop... They blow up two trains a day...

“Terrorist attacks... They blew up Vladlen Tatarsky, Dasha Dugina... now Zakhar Prilepin... Who is next?!” said Kovalev. “It is all in our territory! They have struck at the shrine – the Kremlin!

“The economy is failing...sales of cars, flats, and clothes are falling...shopping malls and restaurants are failing! Entrepreneurs are leaving the country!” he said in the footage.

Kovalev then asked Putin to take care of the individuals who he says are responsible for all these Russian failures, hinting that his organization of business leaders, the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, could remedy the situation.

“Dear and beloved Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], is it not time to get rid of those f**kheads who have been screwing you over and over again, along with their wives on the Cote d'Azur?” Kovalev said.

“And call on entrepreneurs – experienced organizers, managers, and patriots! And we will ensure victory in the war! We’ll carry out powerful economic reforms, and together, we’ll make Russia a rich and prosperous state that the whole world will respect!”

The Russian businessman ended: “I believe that you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, should rank with the great Russian reformers Peter I, Catherine the Great, and Alexander II.”

The All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs was established in 2020. The organization registered with the Russian Ministry of Justice on 15 February 2022 and has more than 400,000 members. Territorial branches of the group have been established in 53 regions of Russia.