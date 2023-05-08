A renowned Russian businessman and entertainer has published an extraordinary video, bemoaning that something is going very wrong with Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine.
Speaking on May 6, Andrey Kovalev, co-chairman of the Moscow Council of Entrepreneurs and founder of the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, lists some of the many military failures suffered by Russia over the last year before complaining about his country’s tanking economy.
Kovalev said: “When the special military operation started, I was sure, like many others, that our brave army, the world's second-largest army, would take Kyiv in a week, and we would build a bright future together with the brotherly Ukrainian people!”
“What was the result? We retreated with heavy losses...” he said. “The Ukrainians sank the Moskva cruiser... They blew up the Crimean Bridge... They hit military facilities deep inside our territories... They bomb Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions non-stop... They blow up two trains a day...
“Terrorist attacks... They blew up Vladlen Tatarsky, Dasha Dugina... now Zakhar Prilepin... Who is next?!” said Kovalev. “It is all in our territory! They have struck at the shrine – the Kremlin!
“The economy is failing...sales of cars, flats, and clothes are falling...shopping malls and restaurants are failing! Entrepreneurs are leaving the country!” he said in the footage.
Kovalev then asked Putin to take care of the individuals who he says are responsible for all these Russian failures, hinting that his organization of business leaders, the All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs, could remedy the situation.
“Dear and beloved Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], is it not time to get rid of those f**kheads who have been screwing you over and over again, along with their wives on the Cote d'Azur?” Kovalev said.
“And call on entrepreneurs – experienced organizers, managers, and patriots! And we will ensure victory in the war! We’ll carry out powerful economic reforms, and together, we’ll make Russia a rich and prosperous state that the whole world will respect!”
The Russian businessman ended: “I believe that you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, should rank with the great Russian reformers Peter I, Catherine the Great, and Alexander II.”
The All-Russian Movement of Entrepreneurs was established in 2020. The organization registered with the Russian Ministry of Justice on 15 February 2022 and has more than 400,000 members. Territorial branches of the group have been established in 53 regions of Russia.
Andrey Kovalev should stay away from windows.
This coward can't seem to talk the truth to that mad dog Putin. The main reason why the whole world is in this situation is because Putin is suffering from a disease of the mind and the cowardly Russians need to overthrow him. Ukraine is a sovereign European nation that will be welcomed in both the E.U. and NATO. Only Hungary is the sole nation that is not supportive of Ukraine's rightful place in Europe but sooner than later, Orbàn will be losing his seat inshaAllah. The whole world is supportive of Ukraine including some of the most powerful nations are with you while you bravely fight off this mad 😠 dog and his Chinese cheerleaders. God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦 and keep it an independent democratic nation. Bravo!!!
Long has it been suspected that the Russian states are nothing but a large criminal enterprise and honestly, nothing to date has brought this assumption into question. Putin himself murdered his way to power and that is his sole intent, while his so-called chum here tries to rationalise what the Kremlin has done there is no doubt that Russia is losing this war of their making a nd with or without the West's backing Ukraine would prevail.
Always interesting to see people try to reason and come to grips with reality in a place where truth is not allowed.
The next major Russian mistake will be to blame their loss of occupied Ukraine and Crimea by the Ukrainians on NATO and the United States for the failure of the 2014-2023 Russian imperialism and colonialist land grab from feisty Ukraine. They will stupidly try to take on the US and NATO militarily. It will not end well for Russia. NATO combined military forces are five times the size of Russian forces; prob eight times by now considering Russia’s losses, and significantly better trained, better led, and better equipped. Russia is truly doomed.
@MarkinTX,
Funny video and good to see Russians are waking up to Putin's lies... but still they will do nothing to stop his insanity.
Russia is doomed. They just don’t know it yet because they are blinded by their own propaganda. Russia is truly doomed.
Kovalev asks that Mad Vlad the Loser gets rid of the people responsible for the war's failures. He pushing his luck. Mad Vlad the Loser is not going to get rid of himself.
Dead man walking
@Gabriela, if he were smart, he’d be running, not walking. LOL
This figure is right in many of his comments, special in all the failures executed by the so called 2'nd most powerful army in the world. Well, Russia is now not even among the 10 greatest armies anymore. Regarding "have the criminal dictator reform Russia to become a great respectful nation is only an illution". Until the criminal dictator is removed and Russia has withdrawn all their army from Ukrainien soil, Russia will only dig themselves deeper into the mud. Russia will only become "something" for the next decade, and Russia with their relatively small population compare to the size of the country is only a joke with half population living below the poverty line.
@Sylvia, It took Russia somewhere between 8 - 10 months to go from the 2nd most powerful army in the world to just the 2nd most powerful army in Ukraine, as indicated by the recapture of much of the Kharkiv Oblast in September 2022, followed shortly thereafter by the Russian "good will" withdrawal from Kherson in November 2022