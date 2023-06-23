The Turkish company Baykar has been given the go-ahead by Ankara to produce the Bayraktar TB2 and Akıncı drones in Ukraine, according to a report by the Turkish media company Yeni Akit. The Baykar CEO, Haluk Bayraktar, confirmed they have received the necessary licensing permits for the full-scale production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Ukraine.

The production plant is scheduled to be operational by 2025, marking a significant milestone in the bilateral agreement. The construction of these facilities is estimated to require a total investment of $95.5 million.

The project has been facilitated by a framework agreement signed in February 2022 between the governments of Ukraine and Turkey, focused on fostering collaboration within the aerospace industry.

The agreement aims to stimulate direct investment in this sector, create favorable conditions for technology transfer, and utilize aerospace products. It further offers Turkish investors in Ukraine's aerospace sector special tax and customs benefits until January 2035.

The Bayraktar military unmanned drones have demonstrated their effectiveness against Russian forces in its illegal war against Ukraine. Despite Russian interest in purchasing Turkish drones, Baykar has declined any potential sales to the Kremlin, maintaining its stance.